 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Detailed account of exactly how Hitler didn't invent the sex doll (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Giggity, Adolf Hitler, Sex doll, Nazi Germany, Dolls, story of the sex doll, Sexually transmitted disease, sex robots, Masturbation  
•       •       •

511 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2022 at 2:11 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is there any dispute over this?

His design was clearly documented in Mein Klamm.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From crude effigies of women made from cloth by frustrated sailors to walking, talking sex robots designed in RealDoll's California factory - the story of the sex doll is a strange one, but where did Hitler come in?

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He invented a very uncomfortable place to have sex in, though.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hitler blitzkrieging a sex-doll is a visual I really REALLY didn't need today!
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'd Hitler it!!!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Hitler blitzkrieging a sex-doll is a visual I really REALLY didn't need today!


Everyone: "NEIN, NEIN, NEIN, NEIN, NEIN, NEIN!"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anyone who knows their way around an inflated and lubricated cow's udder could've told you this.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If anyone wanted to know...

I went back in time and invented the wheel.
 
JRoo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Martian_Astronomer: where did Hitler come in?

I think Hitler came in a vacuum...of power.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 550x825]


Grandpa?
 
yms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 550x825]


Das ist meine fetish.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
hitler liked to get peed on my be own niece
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 550x825]


I know some people in red hats who would buy that.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.