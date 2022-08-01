 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Alligator spotted swimming with a knife in it's head. "You should see the other guy," said the alligator   (clickorlando.com) divider line
32
    More: Florida, University of Florida, Volusia County, Florida, Orlando, Florida, Deltona, Florida, Florida Fish, Conservation biology, FWC officers, social media  
•       •       •

710 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted: Rock lobster
New hotness: Punk alligator
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crab with a knife probably stabbed him
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why you don't fark with them - they are like Rasputins that can swim.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chubbs no!
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You got a farking dart in your neck knife in your head!
You're... You're crazy, man. You're crazy. I like you. But you're crazy."
 
GatorHater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good!
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Crab with a knife probably stabbed him
[i.makeagif.com image 400x224] [View Full Size image _x_]


Hitler Crab
Youtube iz6sOKL6rBE
 
tcaptain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can pull the knife out, do you become King of Florida?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BTW, not a repeat because this is the second time time a gator in Florida has been found with a knife in its head.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
poor little guy

westend61.deView Full Size
 
bangman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Cool!
 
Flowery Twats [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

phalamir: This is why you don't fark with them - they are like Rasputins that can swim.


In other news: A knife in an alligator's brain affects it not one whit.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikey15
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
see ya later
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

mikey15: see ya later


In awhile
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: mikey15: see ya later

In awhile


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It was Catfish Johnny! Look at the size of that knife!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: phalamir: This is why you don't fark with them - they are like Rasputins that can swim.

In other news: A knife in an alligator's brain affects it not one whit.


Oh, it make sit more surly, no question.  of course the sun coming up, the sun crossing the sky, the sun setting, the water levels changing, the water levels staying the same, and just existing all make a gator more surly, so it isn't a huge accomplishment.  But it still ups the surliness value.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So did it swim from Texas?
Gator with apparent knife in head
Youtube qDUwopFYR3U
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sigh.
eloquentscience.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Gator says it was knife to meet Florida Man.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As much as I dislike gators, and I have easily over a thousand in the nature preserve that I call my backyard.

Totally a pu$$y move making anything suffer like that.
But hillbillies gotta hillbilly....... The small gene pool demands it.....
 
jmr61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: Sigh.
[eloquentscience.com image 500x265]


Thank you. I don't know how people can walk around and not know the difference.

To us perfect people it's maddening.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"The social media post said several people spotted the gator in a pond behind a Subway restaurant on Providence Boulevard off Doyle Road in Deltona."

They ran out of "tuna".
 
yuthinasia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
gator in pond behind a Subway restaurant

Yes, I'd like a 12-foot, hold the mayo and toenails, please...
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.