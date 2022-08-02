 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Spam secured in store lock boxes amid increase in shoplifting. To be fair, taking things without paying for them was kind of the Viking's deal   (kiro7.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Americans are the worst!

Concerns are mounting over a major increase in shoplifting rates, thought to be driven by the escalating cost of living crisis.

Retail analyst at Shopfloor Insights Bryan Roberts said the situation is "definitely getting worse". Shopworkers have reported organised theft levels being "off the charts so far this year", he said.

Store managers too have told The Grocer of higher crime rates, as they're noticing "new, first-time shoplifters" as opposed to "the usual suspects only".

Nah, jk...that's from a UK article talking about the rise in theft in the UK.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If corporations don't want us stealing from them, then maybe they shouldn't be fighting tooth and nail against properly compensating us for our labor.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well with political parties promoting lawlessness what else do you expect. Rioters/Defund/demean/diminish the police and 1/6 idiots all take blame in crime rate increases.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

I once went on a backpack trip (many moons ago), where we didn't take the weather...well, actually, pretty much everything...into account.

We ran out of water on the hike in (it was over 100°F the day we got to the trailhead, and no shade, so we were forced to start drinking the beer my uncle had packed in his pack. Ugh...warm beer). We ran low on our other foods, so we had to eat the Spam we brought along. It was miserable from the get-go, so, we camped out about halfway to our destination (we never made it), then started the hike back to the camper the next day. We spent a few hours at the one and only creek we had passed on the way in, to eat what food we had left (more Spam), and refilled our canteens. When we finally got back to the camper, we put all the leftover foods we had into a huge pot (including the remainder of the Spam), and ate that. It had the consistency, color, and smell of puke.

I never went on another backpack trip after that, and I will never eat Spam again.

/end CSB
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Americans are the worst!

Concerns are mounting over a major increase in shoplifting rates, thought to be driven by the escalating cost of living crisis.

Retail analyst at Shopfloor Insights Bryan Roberts said the situation is "definitely getting worse". Shopworkers have reported organised theft levels being "off the charts so far this year", he said.

Store managers too have told The Grocer of higher crime rates, as they're noticing "new, first-time shoplifters" as opposed to "the usual suspects only".

Nah, jk...that's from a UK article talking about the rise in theft in the UK.


As an American I will admit I shoplifted a can of spam once. I blame watching British sketch comedy.

I had that farking can of pig guts for years.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: If corporations don't want us stealing from them, then maybe they shouldn't be fighting tooth and nail against properly compensating us for our labor.


That's not how competition works. The winners always step on the losers.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: If corporations don't want us stealing from them, then maybe they shouldn't be fighting tooth and nail against properly compensating us for our labor.


On top of billions in wage theft
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair, you should probably still have plenty in your stockpile from Y2K
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KCinPA: Well with political parties promoting lawlessness what else do you expect. Rioters/Defund/demean/diminish the police and 1/6 idiots all take blame in crime rate increases.


"Stop illegal violence against minorities!"

"Hang Mike Pence! Trump is King!"

... totes the same
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: I had that farking can of pig guts for years.


Correction: SPAM is a can of salt which has been seasoned with pig guts.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I DON'T LIKE SPAM
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was briefly involved in international spamjacking. We moved a lot of weight. I also gained a lot of weight. Never get hooked on your product. I learned it the hard way.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KCinPA: Well with political parties promoting lawlessness what else do you expect. Rioters/Defund/demean/diminish the police and 1/6 idiots all take blame in crime rate increases.


Smarting your own posts does not actually make you smart.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In SVN we would occasionally have to eat emergency rations due to *operational reasons*.

These contained Bully Beef, in cans date-stamped 1942.

Occasionally wonder where the 1943, 1944 & 1945 cans are lurking...
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLOODY VIKINGS
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: KCinPA: Well with political parties promoting lawlessness what else do you expect. Rioters/Defund/demean/diminish the police and 1/6 idiots all take blame in crime rate increases.

Smarting your own posts does not actually make you smart.


Legit question... How do you see who Smarted a post?
 
Taima
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda surprised that this wasn't in Hawaii.  They love that crap there.  I used to have a Hawaiian roommate, she'd eat the stuff right out of the can.

/hork
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't get upset about people stealing food. You don't steal spam for your luxury brunch.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Ragin' Asian: KCinPA: Well with political parties promoting lawlessness what else do you expect. Rioters/Defund/demean/diminish the police and 1/6 idiots all take blame in crime rate increases.

Smarting your own posts does not actually make you smart.

Legit question... How do you see who Smarted a post?


You cannot see posts being smart voted. Duh. You can hear them being smarted though and Republican smart ones sound bad
 
stray_capts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like spam fine, but then I grew up poor and very hungry.  Very little that is edible is distasteful to me.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I can't get upset about people stealing food. You don't steal spam for your luxury brunch.


Thats good to know.

*Snatches the Captain's french fries*
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stray_capts: I like spam fine, but then I grew up poor and very hungry.  Very little that is edible is distasteful to me.


Spam is damn good in Mac N Cheese
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha.  trip to Hawaii a few months back.  My mom, a Food Network junkie, said - only half kidding - "the ONE thing I have to do, is try Spam Musabi."  (a type of sushi;  bed of rice, slice of Spam, seaweed).

I asked our AIr BnB guy, a Native Hawaiian, "hey, Ke'loha, what's the best local Musabi?"  "Bruddah, ha!  No such thing, 'best' musabi!  Just go gas station, bruddah!  Or make yourself - store have rice, seaweed and spam!"  I thought he was bullshiatting me.  My wife, same thing.  she asked a local, "my MIL wants Musabi.  what's the best around here?"  "Mainlander lady, go gas station!"

they weren't kidding.  we stopped into some 7/11 or whatever and just like mainland gas station hot dogs, musabi was everywhere.

/my mom:  "enhhh.............it was ok."
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nationalize spam production and give out spam free to those that need it.

Problem solved.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is so poor I need a shower. The type of thread where you visit after school and go home to hear your mom ask 'why the fark do you smell like that?!'
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thin slices of fried spam are totally edible.  Eating it in moist chunks from the can seems stupid.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in Ohio and had Spam a lot for breakfast, but didn't care for it as a replacement for ham in recipes.  Now, I'm pushing 70 and have several cans in the cupboard.  I hankering a Spam, egg, cheese and toast sammich, with a little yellow mustard.  Yum!
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops!  Forgot to add that I live in Hawaii.  An added bonus.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The food tab had an article on air fried spam sticks. I tried it and it was not as good as the internet made it out to be. I prefer the armor brand meat in a can and using the cream cheese and chives style captain wafer crackers as an edible spoon.

The spam lock up reminds of the first time I saw some Apple Crown Royal in the liquor store lockup. At first I was confused since crown royal isn't too shelf anything. Then I figured that it was super popular and it was getting nicked by cheap partiers.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: stray_capts: I like spam fine, but then I grew up poor and very hungry.  Very little that is edible is distasteful to me.

Spam is damn good in Mac N Cheese


This guy knows what's up.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
SPAM and other highly processed chemically infused food kept in locked cases.

Fruits and vegetables still open to grab by hand.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease: I DON'T LIKE SPAM


Well you get the Spam spam sausage and spam eggs and I'll eat your spam.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
4 buck for canned ears, lips and butt holes?
For 4 bucks you can buy and actual pork chop. WTF
Someone needs to start punching pricing ppl jfc
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Thin slices of fried spam are totally edible.  Eating it in moist chunks from the can seems stupid.


Cube and fry till more crisp than bacon set aside do same with potato.  Combine.  Epic.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I actually like spam but only if it's fried.

Haven't eaten it in probably 20 years but I grew up not too far from the Hormel plant (and Spam museum) in Minnesota !
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Godscrack: SPAM and other highly processed chemically infused food kept in locked cases.

Fruits and vegetables still open to grab by hand.


What else would you grab them with in a public place?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Thin slices of fried spam are totally edible.  Eating it in moist chunks from the can seems stupid.


Don't knock it: subby's mom's spam is pretty moist and I eat it every night!
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Everything for sale around Port Authority needs to be in a case like that. I love that ice cream is locked up. Steal it from drug stores and sell it to the bodegas. I saw a padlock and chain around the doors of the ice cream freezer at CVS today. I'm not saying New York City is getting worse but it's not like it was pre-pandemic (I know, bodega ice cream is not a new thing).
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

austerity101: If corporations don't want us stealing from them, then maybe they shouldn't be fighting tooth and nail against properly compensating us for our labor.


Nice excuse, comrade.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You are all so hideous.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
spam spam spam spam spam spam repeat
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Mmmmmm....Spam musubi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Por que tan serioso: Thin slices of fried spam are totally edible.  Eating it in moist chunks from the can seems stupid.

Don't knock it: subby's mom's spam is pretty moist and I eat it every night!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Godscrack: SPAM and other highly processed chemically infused food kept in locked cases.

Fruits and vegetables still open to grab by hand.

What else would you grab them with in a public place?


Edgy.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My soul belongs to God, I know
I made that bargain long ago
He gave me hope, when hope was gone
He gave me strength to journey on
Who am I?
I am Spam Valjean!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Nationalize spam production and give out spam free to those that need it.

Problem solved.


After today, that might happen
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

austerity101: If corporations don't want us stealing from them, then maybe they shouldn't be fighting tooth and nail against properly compensating us for our labor.


.... says the guy who takes 20 minutes to do a 5 minute job, and spends 75% of the workday staring at his phone.

I know your type.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Subtonic: You are all so hideous.


Dickies - Hideous (Music Video)
Youtube p6tkENTZtyI
 
