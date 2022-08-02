 Skip to content
(NPR)   A librarian is collecting things people leave in books and posting pictures of them on the internet. Hopefully things won't get too awkward   (npr.org) divider line
19
•       •       •

19 Comments     (+0 »)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
We always use the indefinite article "a" dildo, not "your" dildo.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sometimes the books already have the worst things.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What does the librarian do if the pages are stuck together?
Asking for a friend.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No pictures of wee-wees or pee-pees!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Much has been written on the notes people leave in the margins:

Sometimes the notes are ferocious,
skirmishes against the author
raging along the borders of every page
in tiny black script.
If I could just get my hands on you,
Kierkegaard, or Conor Cruise O'Brien,
they seem to say,
I would bolt the door and beat some logic into your head.
Other comments are more offhand, dismissive -
"Nonsense." "Please!" "HA!!" -
that kind of thing.
I remember once looking up from my reading,
my thumb as a bookmark,
trying to imagine what the person must look like
who wrote "Don't be a ninny"
alongside a paragraph in The Life of Emily Dickinson.
Students are more modest
needing to leave only their splayed footprints
along the shore of the page.
One scrawls "Metaphor" next to a stanza of Eliot's.
Another notes the presence of "Irony"
fifty times outside the paragraphs of A Modest Proposal.
Or they are fans who cheer from the empty bleachers,
Hands cupped around their mouths.
"Absolutely," they shout
to Duns Scotus and James Baldwin.
"Yes." "Bull's-eye." "My man!"
Check marks, asterisks, and exclamation points
rain down along the sidelines.
And if you have managed to graduate from college
without ever having written "Man vs. Nature"
in a margin, perhaps now
is the time to take one step forward.
We have all seized the white perimeter as our own
and reached for a pen if only to show
we did not just laze in an armchair turning pages;
we pressed a thought into the wayside,
planted an impression along the verge.
Even Irish monks in their cold scriptoria
jotted along the borders of the Gospels
brief asides about the pains of copying,
a bird singing near their window,
or the sunlight that illuminated their page -
anonymous men catching a ride into the future
on a vessel more lasting than themselves.
And you have not read Joshua Reynolds,
they say, until you have read him
enwreathed with Blake's furious scribbling.
Yet the one I think of most often,
the one that dangles from me like a locket,
was written in the copy of Catcher in the Rye
I borrowed from the local library
one slow, hot summer.
I was just beginning high school then,
reading books on a davenport in my parents' living room,
and I cannot tell you
how vastly my loneliness was deepened,
how poignant and amplified the world before me seemed,
when I found on one page
A few greasy looking smears
and next to them, written in soft pencil -
by a beautiful girl, I could tell,
whom I would never meet -
"Pardon the egg salad stains, but I'm in love."

-MARGINALIA by BILLY COLLINS
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If you put it in a big enough book for long enough, it WILL be flat.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somebody's daddy might have a drinking problem:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not that loving beer automatically means one has a problem of course.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Once I found a laminated helicopter medevac checklist in a library book. Thought it was cool and used it as a bookmark for years.

My favorite library finds were notes written in the margins. There was a person who obviously fancied themselves an editor who would leave precisely penciled in "corrections" in books. But they were always really weird. Like, they had a thing against the phrase "pair of pants" and would always cross out the first part and leave a "WHY A PAIR?" note in the margins any time they came across it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Most of the books I buy are used, and it's not uncommon to find left-behinds.  Usually bookmarks, sometimes old and from far away, but also snapshot photos (one looks like a pre-prom photo with 3 couples taken in somebody's home; found another with what looks like somebody's fashion show pix in a hotel multi-purpose room), reminder notes, even a couple uncashed checks in perfect shape from 1974 and '75.  Somebody tucked them away for safekeeping in their Bill Walton biography.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I was reading a cozy mystery series, in large print, from our local library, because they didn't have it in normal print.  Some imbecile corrected all the grammar... as they imagined grammar should be.

I wonder what their Fark handle is.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

monkeyboycjc: What does the librarian do if the pages are stuck together?
Asking for a friend.


My first thought as well...
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This is so saccharine sweet it touches my cold black heart.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This would be cool for some of the books I like:
static.demilked.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I was reading a cozy mystery series, in large print, from our local library, because they didn't have it in normal print.  Some imbecile corrected all the grammar... as they imagined grammar should be.

I wonder what their Fark handle is.


Rotsky.
 
TWX
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I was reading a cozy mystery series, in large print, from our local library, because they didn't have it in normal print.  Some imbecile corrected all the grammar... as they imagined grammar should be.

I wonder what their his or her Fark handle is.


http://www.kentlaw.edu/academics/lrw/grinker/LwtaGender_Neutral_Language.htm
 
cwheelie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
there was literally nothing interesting in that story
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The most interesting thing I've found was the book's receipt from the Borders beneath the World Trade Center several months before 9/11.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: The most interesting thing I've found was the book's receipt from the Borders beneath the World Trade Center several months before 9/11.


It would have been orders of magnitude more interesting to find a receipt from that Borders after 9/11.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

cwheelie: there was literally nothing interesting in that story


And applesauce does not cause constipation!
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

  4. Click here to submit a link.