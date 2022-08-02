 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Romeo Void, The Fixx, Madness, and #synthministryisbestministry. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #375. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
52
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

87 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 02 Aug 2022 at 12:30 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-Covid, non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'ow do everybody
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do - beyond that, I admit nothing.

Hey - remember all those nifty things I was getting from that auction? About 100 euro worth of old tour posters and promotion photos. They want 1500 euro to ship that. Sooo. No.

Guess I spent 100 bucks on garbage. You can't imagine how steamed I am right now.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: Guess I spent 100 bucks on garbage. You can't imagine how steamed I am right now.


I spent €26 on the 3CD 30th anniversary edition of Wish.
So I'm quite chuffed at the moment. Will be even more chuffed come October when it releases
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: perigee: Guess I spent 100 bucks on garbage. You can't imagine how steamed I am right now.

I spent €26 on the 3CD 30th anniversary edition of Wish.
So I'm quite chuffed at the moment. Will be even more chuffed come October when it releases


What a chuffed Pista might look like...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: perigee: Guess I spent 100 bucks on garbage. You can't imagine how steamed I am right now.

I spent €26 on the 3CD 30th anniversary edition of Wish.
So I'm quite chuffed at the moment. Will be even more chuffed come October when it releases

What a chuffed Pista might look like...

[Fark user image 499x281] [View Full Size image _x_]


I thought I saw someone peaking over the fence earlier
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: They want 1500 euro to ship that. Sooo. No.


Holy zebras, were they shipping it over in a golden boat?!? That seems a bit excessive.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ok you lot, here was the chat around the camp fire over the weekend.

What's your ALL TIME favorite song? Everyone has a top 5, but what is your number #1

Doesn't have to be your favorite artist or album, just what song can you listen to for days on a loop.

Mine is:

Sting - I Burn For You - 1985 (from the movie Bring On The Night)
Youtube kgxy9lMbqJc
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I be here, and I bet everyone had a better weekend than me (work was still fun though)
 
ANDizzleWI [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Present.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Ok you lot, here was the chat around the camp fire over the weekend.

What's your ALL TIME favorite song? Everyone has a top 5, but what is your number #1

Doesn't have to be your favorite artist or album, just what song can you listen to for days on a loop.

Mine is:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kgxy9lMbqJc]


A Forest by the Cure, or Melt! by Siouxsie. I'm going to go w/ Melt! since it's Siouxsie, and I have the cover art as one of my tattoos.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Ok you lot, here was the chat around the camp fire over the weekend.

What's your ALL TIME favorite song? Everyone has a top 5, but what is your number #1

Doesn't have to be your favorite artist or album, just what song can you listen to for days on a loop.

Mine is:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kgxy9lMbqJc]


Mine is
The Sisters Of Mercy - Temple Of Love [Original 12" 1983]
Youtube yoxsBRXFWKo

But only the original.
The 1992 version kinda sucks
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Pista:

I spent €26 on the 3CD 30th anniversary edition of Wish.
So I'm quite chuffed at the moment. Will be even more chuffed come October when it releases

Not bad for the EIGHTH best Cure album:

https://ultimateclassicrock.com/cure-albums-ranked/
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Ok you lot, here was the chat around the camp fire over the weekend.

What's your ALL TIME favorite song? Everyone has a top 5, but what is your number #1

Doesn't have to be your favorite artist or album, just what song can you listen to for days on a loop.

Mine is:

[YouTube video: Sting - I Burn For You - 1985 (from the movie Bring On The Night)]


The answer to that question changes all the time, but most recently it was "Catch the Sun" by Doves.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Pista: pc_gator: Ok you lot, here was the chat around the camp fire over the weekend.

What's your ALL TIME favorite song? Everyone has a top 5, but what is your number #1

Doesn't have to be your favorite artist or album, just what song can you listen to for days on a loop.

Mine is:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kgxy9lMbqJc]

Mine is
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/yoxsBRXFWKo]
But only the original.
The 1992 version kinda sucks


I prefer the original, but also have mad respect for Ofra Haza.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista:

I spent €26 on the 3CD 30th anniversary edition of Wish.
So I'm quite chuffed at the moment. Will be even more chuffed come October when it releases

Not bad for the EIGHTH best Cure album:

https://ultimateclassicrock.com/cure-albums-ranked/


I'm a bit anxious about it.
The original mastering is already magnificent & given the Mad Bob totally horsed up all of the Cure remasters to date, I'm worried this one's going to sound like shiate.
He actually managed to make Dressing Up, the quietest song on The Top, louder than Give Me It on the 2006 re-issue. That takes some doing.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista:

I spent €26 on the 3CD 30th anniversary edition of Wish.
So I'm quite chuffed at the moment. Will be even more chuffed come October when it releases

Not bad for the EIGHTH best Cure album:

https://ultimateclassicrock.com/cure-albums-ranked/


The Top should not be 12th, it's much better than that.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pista:
I'm a bit anxious about it.

Can't be any worse than Mixed Up or Torn Down, TRASH!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Ok you lot, here was the chat around the camp fire over the weekend.

What's your ALL TIME favorite song? Everyone has a top 5, but what is your number #1

Doesn't have to be your favorite artist or album, just what song can you listen to for days on a loop.

Mine is:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/kgxy9lMbqJc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Today, only at this very moment: (NSFW)

Savages - Fuckers (Live at Glastonbury 2016)
Youtube 2Owo8yPmXgs
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

djslowdive: pc_gator: Pista:

I spent €26 on the 3CD 30th anniversary edition of Wish.
So I'm quite chuffed at the moment. Will be even more chuffed come October when it releases

Not bad for the EIGHTH best Cure album:

https://ultimateclassicrock.com/cure-albums-ranked/

The Top should not be 12th, it's much better than that.


It's Ultimate Classic Rock magazine. They're going by spotify plays probably.
I'm surprised they didn't include Japanese Whispers in that list.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista:
I'm a bit anxious about it.

Can't be any worse than Mixed Up or Torn Down, TRAshia


this       ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
I've always called Mixed Up Messed Up
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And yes, the Colorado River is farked.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm here
Is this the environmental public policy forum?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oooh, that's a mean synth
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I'm here
Is this the environmental public policy forum?


You're in the right place :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Comcast doesn't seem to have The 3 Amigos available. I've checked, more than once.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I never noticed until just now that you can hear Hotel California playing in the background in that Big Lebowski clip
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good afternoon girls and boys.
Me be present.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: I never noticed until just now that you can hear Hotel California playing in the background in that Big Lebowski clip


Which is perfect.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pc_gator: What's your ALL TIME favorite song?

abba - dancing queen

/not a joke
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
LOL
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Pista: pc_gator: Pista:
I'm a bit anxious about it.

Can't be any worse than Mixed Up or Torn Down, TRAshia

this       ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
I've always called Mixed Up Messed Up


They're just a simply shiat and I'm saying that with genuine sorrow.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: What's your ALL TIME favorite song?

abba - dancing queen

/not a joke


I can see that.
I still can't listen to it without thinking about the Rik Mayall Presents episode of the same name.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: What's your ALL TIME favorite song?

abba - dancing queen

/not a joke


I actually have no qualms w/ that. I also love ABBA and am not joking.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
socalnewwaver:
abba - dancing queen

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
fcbarcelona.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was pulling for Deutschland :(
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hello all!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
SCNW but I might like you better if we...........
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

perigee: I do - beyond that, I admit nothing.

Hey - remember all those nifty things I was getting from that auction? About 100 euro worth of old tour posters and promotion photos. They want 1500 euro to ship that. Sooo. No.

Guess I spent 100 bucks on garbage. You can't imagine how steamed I am right now.


Where is it all curently? Perhaps there is someone in this group nearby who can help out?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: What's your ALL TIME favorite song?

abba - dancing queen

/not a joke


That's OK. It's a truly great song.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is very "rock" of The Call.
 
Nesher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: pc_gator: What's your ALL TIME favorite song?

abba - dancing queen

/not a joke


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pc_gator:

What's your ALL TIME favorite song?

The Same Deep Water as You by The Cure.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.