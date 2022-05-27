 Skip to content
(CNN)   Julie and Todd Chrisley, who are set to be sentenced in October for a $30 million wire fraud scheme, want you to know that they're trying really hard to forgive the employee who brought them down and they're counting on you to support them   (cnn.com) divider line
80
•       •       •

Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
During the podcast, Todd Chrisley said an unnamed employee was responsible [for] "so much of the stuff that has happened" and said he's prayed for God to take the animosity towards that person out of his heart.
"People will get what's coming to them, but it's in God's time," his wife said.
"It's not on our time. That's where we want to push it along," she said. "We want to hurry it up because we're hurting so badly that we just want to see an ounce of love from someone else because we feel like we're hemorrhaging."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jim & Tammy Fae impersonators get caught impersonating a little too hard.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm all for physics defying cleavage but there's something wrong with what I'm seeing here.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still don't understand how these people got a reality show or why anyone would watch it
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That dude always sets off my gaydar.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could have taken another path, if they listened to their attorney:

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Bravo Docket had a podcast about them.  It's amazing to me how brazen they were at this.  They sent emails back and forth that were basically, "Hey, let's do this fraud" and "I'm doing the fraud.  Do you like the fraud?  Let's do more fraud."

They falsified financial documents to obtain fraudulent loans by literally cutting and pasting with scissors and glue sticks and then making photocopies.  Then, they kept the fraudulent documents.  They didn't throw them out.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People will get what's coming to them, but it's in God's time,"

We're all hoping so.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are having problems with the employee that turned them in for doing illegal stuff? Yeah no shiat you were making money off of foreclosures you parasites and were being sketchy about it and then got a reality show to broadcast to the world and wonder why you got busted? It is such a mystery two fine upstanding members of the community got busted, a real head scratcher.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 780x438]

That dude always sets off my gaydar.


This SNL parody nails it.

Right Side of the Bed with Matthew McConaughey - SNL
Youtube V3tfdyazxeM
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, they kept this fraud up for 15 years.  Even when they were under investigation, they kept doing more fraud.  It's insane to me how long they were allowed to operate.  And even as they were committing fraud, they kept trying to claim Florida residency to get out of paying Georgia income taxes.
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scum. Living, breathing scum. Don't see it often outside of republican politics but there it is.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Am I supposed to know who these people are?
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 780x438]

That dude always sets off my gaydar.


Maybe it's the Meat Co. signs
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they defrauded banks of millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, banks steal our money via overdraft fees by the billions.

Once again proving that its only bad to steal from rich people.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If God is real, these two are so farked
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jmr61: Scum. Living, breathing scum. Don't see it often outside of republican politics but there it is.


But, don't forget, their god will make everything okay!
 
Windmill Cancer Survivor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Todd looks a lot like Paul Lynde, only gayer...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Strange how criminals seem to think that blathering on about the Abrahamic god is the ideal move after being caught doing something wrong.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*wanking motion* Yeah, the white people "we're being persecuted but God knows the truth" derp is tiresome.

Why do so few people take advantage of the option of shutting the fark up after being convicted of a crime?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 780x438]

That dude always sets off my gaydar.


https://pagesix.com/2022/05/27/todd-chrisleys-ex-business-partner-alleges-they-had-gay-affair/
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: During the podcast, Todd Chrisley said an unnamed employee was responsible [for] "so much of the stuff that has happened" and said he's prayed for God to take the animosity towards that person out of his heart.
"People will get what's coming to them, but it's in God's time," his wife said.
"It's not on our time. That's where we want to push it along," she said. "We want to hurry it up because we're hurting so badly that we just want to see an ounce of love from someone else because we feel like we're hemorrhaging."

[Fark user image image 425x239]


"Why should you go to Hell for a sin someone else noticed?"
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gosh, I should embezzle everything from their bank accounts, ransack their home, and then set it on fire.  That would certainly be the best thing that's ever happened to me.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 780x438]

That dude always sets off my gaydar.


He makes Lindsey Graham look masculine.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: I still don't understand how these people got a reality show or why anyone would watch it


I was forced to watch a couple of episodes once.  It was the most vapid dreck I have ever watched on television.

Privileged, white, rich, phony Christian trash featuring a bigger Southern dandy than Lindsey Graham.

And you can tell from reading the article they aren't one bit sorry for anything else other than that they were caught.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jeebus loves aren't they?

I don't watch most of these reality idiots, but I vaguely recall that.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Strange how criminals seem to think that blathering on about the Abrahamic god is the ideal move after being caught doing something wrong.


Would it be better if they blathered on about Buddha instead? What about Kali, or Confucius or even if they threw out a Hail Satan? Are those acceptable?

Why do Fark Athiests only seem to hate on Judeo-Christians, but every other deity is cool?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: iheartscotch: Strange how criminals seem to think that blathering on about the Abrahamic god is the ideal move after being caught doing something wrong.

Would it be better if they blathered on about Buddha instead? What about Kali, or Confucius or even if they threw out a Hail Satan? Are those acceptable?

Why do Fark Athiests only seem to hate on Judeo-Christians, but every other deity is cool?


Christians like to wear Jesus on their sleeve, while not even attempting to practice his teachings.

That help?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Gozinya: Why do Fark Athiests only seem to hate on Judeo-Christians, but every other deity is cool?


It might be because everyone else doesn't use their deity as a crutch, perhaps?
 
vespertilio-fecal psychosis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 780x438]

That dude always sets off my gaydar.


He sets off my wheresyourneckdar. There's supposed to be more than 3/4 of a  inch height difference between shoulders and chin. This bothers me worse than the fraud.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Sad thing is despite all that has gone down and been revealed  some folks are still going to support them.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: iheartscotch: Strange how criminals seem to think that blathering on about the Abrahamic god is the ideal move after being caught doing something wrong.

Would it be better if they blathered on about Buddha instead? What about Kali, or Confucius or even if they threw out a Hail Satan? Are those acceptable?

Why do Fark Athiests only seem to hate on Judeo-Christians, but every other deity is cool?


No one talks about them but if people were going around saying that Buddha was going to punish their enemies for turning them in after committing a crime, we'd hate them, too.

And the only people who believe in a literal Satan are Christians.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dick Gozinya: iheartscotch: Strange how criminals seem to think that blathering on about the Abrahamic god is the ideal move after being caught doing something wrong.

Would it be better if they blathered on about Buddha instead? What about Kali, or Confucius or even if they threw out a Hail Satan? Are those acceptable?

Why do Fark Athiests only seem to hate on Judeo-Christians, but every other deity is cool?

Christians like to wear Jesus on their sleeve, while not even attempting to practice his teachings.

That help?


perfectly stated
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

the unabomber was right: So they defrauded banks of millions of dollars.

Meanwhile, banks steal our money via overdraft fees by the billions.

Once again proving that its only bad to steal from rich people.


Do you think the banks eat the losses from people who defraud them or pass them onto their customers?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: iheartscotch: Strange how criminals seem to think that blathering on about the Abrahamic god is the ideal move after being caught doing something wrong.

Would it be better if they blathered on about Buddha instead? What about Kali, or Confucius or even if they threw out a Hail Satan? Are those acceptable?

Why do Fark Athiests only seem to hate on Judeo-Christians, but every other deity is cool?


here, here. do tell. it's so true. hypocrites.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm sure someone will help Todd "feel the hemorrhage" after he's been imprisoned.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Dick Gozinya: Why do Fark Athiests only seem to hate on Judeo-Christians, but every other deity is cool?

It might be because everyone else doesn't use their deity as a crutch, perhaps?


You misspelled 'cudgel'.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: I'm sure someone will help Todd "feel the hemorrhage" after he's been imprisoned.


I don't care how minimum the security is for his white collar crimes. He's gonna be someone's biatch.
 
palelizard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: "People will get what's coming to them, but it's in God's time,"

We're all hoping so.


Yet something about her phrasing makes me think she doesn't believe it should be a 10% bounty for turning their grifting fraudulent asses in.
 
palelizard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Lady J: During the podcast, Todd Chrisley said an unnamed employee was responsible [for] "so much of the stuff that has happened" and said he's prayed for God to take the animosity towards that person out of his heart.
"People will get what's coming to them, but it's in God's time," his wife said.
"It's not on our time. That's where we want to push it along," she said. "We want to hurry it up because we're hurting so badly that we just want to see an ounce of love from someone else because we feel like we're hemorrhaging."

[Fark user image image 425x239]

"Why should you go to Hell for a sin someone else noticed?"


God Loblaw, is that you?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dick Gozinya:Why do Fark Athiests only seem to hate on Judeo-Christians, but every other deity is cool?

As far as I can tell, Fark atheists do not hate people who PRACTICE faith in Messiah Y'shua/Jesus.
Instead, they hate the modern-day Pharisees who label themselves "Christians".
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Target Builder
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"During the podcast, Todd Chrisley said an unnamed employee was responsible [for] "so much of the stuff that has happened" and said he's prayed for God to take the animosity towards that person out of his heart.
"People will get what's coming to them, but it's in God's time," his wife said.
"It's not on our time. That's where we want to push it along," she said. "We want to hurry it up because we're hurting so badly that we just want to see an ounce of love from someone else because we feel like we're hemorrhaging."

This sounds an awful lot like a threat against the former employee.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"People will get what's coming to them, but it's in God's time," his wife said.

Their sentencing has been scheduled for October 6.

God:  Gonna fark them up for making me miss opening day at the Cider Mill.  And for the other shiat they did too.  But that yearly pass doesn't pay for itself until the sixteenth visit.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait till she has to pretend to discover he is gay. Her faith will require her to be understanding but the minister she has been banging will lash out in a total coincidence.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 780x438]

That dude always sets off my gaydar.


He gives me that "Center-square" vibe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iaazathot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: iheartscotch: Strange how criminals seem to think that blathering on about the Abrahamic god is the ideal move after being caught doing something wrong.

Would it be better if they blathered on about Buddha instead? What about Kali, or Confucius or even if they threw out a Hail Satan? Are those acceptable?

Why do Fark Athiests only seem to hate on Judeo-Christians, but every other deity is cool?


Well, because I don't have those other religions farking up my life and the lives of those I love every other farking day here in the US. fark Christians. fark them.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Windmill Cancer Survivor: Todd looks a lot like Paul Lynde, only gayer...


He makes Richard Simmons look like Lee Marvin.
 
nursetim
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Bravo Docket had a podcast about them.  It's amazing to me how brazen they were at this.  They sent emails back and forth that were basically, "Hey, let's do this fraud" and "I'm doing the fraud.  Do you like the fraud?  Let's do more fraud."

They falsified financial documents to obtain fraudulent loans by literally cutting and pasting with scissors and glue sticks and then making photocopies.  Then, they kept the fraudulent documents.  They didn't throw them out.


So, they were taking notes on a criminal farking conspiracy.
 
