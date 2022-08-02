 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Since there are no signs of an explosion at the Kabul house where the US took out Al_Qaeda leader Al-Zawahiri with a drone strike, it seems as if the US used "The Flying Ginzu" variation of the Hellfire missile, which is as terrifying as it sounds
46
    More: Interesting, Al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, Taliban, Ayman al-Zawahiri, September 11 attacks, Special Activities Division, Kabul district, missile attack  
•       •       •

46 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The switchblade drone is public knowledge by now.

blogger.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The switchblade drone is public knowledge by now.

[blogger.googleusercontent.com image 600x337] [View Full Size image _x_]


This is something different, this a variant hellfire missile that does a "kinetic kill"  using the speed of the missile and not an explosive warhead,  Supposedly makes for less collateral damage in urban areas
 
RiverRat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is not a bookmark.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Magorn: SpectroBoy: The switchblade drone is public knowledge by now.

[blogger.googleusercontent.com image 600x337] [View Full Size image _x_]

This is something different, this a variant hellfire missile that does a "kinetic kill"  using the speed of the missile and not an explosive warhead,  Supposedly makes for less collateral damage in urban areas


https://www.wsj.com/articles/secret-u-s-missile-aims-to-kill-only-terrorists-not-nearby-civilians-11557403411

"Weapon doesn't explode, but brandishes knives to shred target; it was used in high-profile strikes in 2017 and this year (2019)"
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ginzu or...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They used one before to take a guy out in the passenger seat of a car, maybe a year ago. The picture of the car is exactly what you think a large bullet with many fins protruding off the side would be. Hope you like the color red.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Blade, the Shredder, and Odd Job all all seen rushing off to furiously circle-jerk in a corner somewhere...
 
nullptr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It slices! It dices!!
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But wait...  There's more!  Order a second Ginzu strike and pay only shipping.   Targeting reps are standing by!
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Magorn: SpectroBoy: The switchblade drone is public knowledge by now.

[blogger.googleusercontent.com image 600x337] [View Full Size image _x_]

This is something different, this a variant hellfire missile that does a "kinetic kill"  using the speed of the missile and not an explosive warhead,  Supposedly makes for less collateral damage in urban areas

https://www.wsj.com/articles/secret-u-s-missile-aims-to-kill-only-terrorists-not-nearby-civilians-11557403411

"Weapon doesn't explode, but brandishes knives to shred target; it was used in high-profile strikes in 2017 and this year (2019)"


I see you've played knifey-boomy before!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The switchblade drone is public knowledge by now.

[blogger.googleusercontent.com image 600x337] [View Full Size image _x_]


You can just hear the THUNG! of it popping out of the tube.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nullptr: [Fark user image image 425x318]

It slices! It dices!!


An Ar15 would have prevented that.
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: The switchblade drone is public knowledge by now.

[blogger.googleusercontent.com image 600x337]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

For decades
 
shamen123
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You're gonna love my nuts

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nullptr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

nullptr: [Fark user image image 425x318]

It slices! It dices!!


That A frame looks like it was butter. Gotta love kinetic energy!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Hyjamon: Magorn: SpectroBoy: The switchblade drone is public knowledge by now.

[blogger.googleusercontent.com image 600x337] [View Full Size image _x_]

This is something different, this a variant hellfire missile that does a "kinetic kill"  using the speed of the missile and not an explosive warhead,  Supposedly makes for less collateral damage in urban areas

https://www.wsj.com/articles/secret-u-s-missile-aims-to-kill-only-terrorists-not-nearby-civilians-11557403411

"Weapon doesn't explode, but brandishes knives to shred target; it was used in high-profile strikes in 2017 and this year (2019)"

I see you've played knifey-boomy before!


pfft

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Flying Gazoo?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

*Gets glasses* Oh... ginzu... my bad.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Or it never happened.   Or a sniper went in and took him out.

Funny thing:   when he was in power, Panamanian Strongman (tm) Noriega used to go to the public park every workday at noon and hang around for an hour or so talking with locals.   He did this every day without fail.  Everyone in the world knew it.   Yet when it came time for him to go since he wasn't "our" guy anymore, somehow we just couldn't find him and it took 27,000 soldiers and hundreds of aircraft and Noriega managed to escape to the Vatican embassy anyway.

Yeah.   Sure.
 
Bslim
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So it's basically Machete in drone form:

media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
algman
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Another cover up for mutant activity.
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


[Warning: fake movie gore]
 
stuffy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
But can it make julienne fries?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the AGM-114R9X "Denogginator".
 
Subtonic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Funny, when this was first announced there sure were a lot of references to 'bombed wedding parties' and dead innocent civilians. Wonder where they all went.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now that's a surgical strike!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I prefer to call it the biatchslap Chop
 
fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Magorn: SpectroBoy: The switchblade drone is public knowledge by now.

[blogger.googleusercontent.com image 600x337] [View Full Size image _x_]

This is something different, this a variant hellfire missile that does a "kinetic kill"  using the speed of the missile and not an explosive warhead,  Supposedly makes for less collateral damage in urban areas

https://www.wsj.com/articles/secret-u-s-missile-aims-to-kill-only-terrorists-not-nearby-civilians-11557403411

"Weapon doesn't explode, but brandishes knives to shred target; it was used in high-profile strikes in 2017 and this year (2019)"


I have an image of a missile that someone's unscrewed the warhead from and just stuck a Ka-Bar in the hole.

/Alternatively, a missile with a mounted bayonet.
 
did a bad thing and got a free orange jumpsuit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So precision-wise, the impact of a missile, absent of its warhead, is not enough to kill a single person. We still need to add 6 blades that spiral out to inflict maximum damage.

I'll allow it.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Now that's a surgical strike!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raz4446
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

stuffy: But can it make julienne fries?


if the potato was big enough, i'd say its possible.  though it would probably be a combo of mashed potatoes and the largest version of a juleinne cut we've ever seen
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Iwould love one of those warheads to mount like it is crashing through my ceiling.

Any farkers know where one might acquire one?
 
Maturin [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

BrerRobot: [64.media.tumblr.com image 480x198]


Master of the flying guillotine?!?!
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Or it never happened.   Or a sniper went in and took him out.

Funny thing:   when he was in power, Panamanian Strongman (tm) Noriega used to go to the public park every workday at noon and hang around for an hour or so talking with locals.   He did this every day without fail.  Everyone in the world knew it.   Yet when it came time for him to go since he wasn't "our" guy anymore, somehow we just couldn't find him and it took 27,000 soldiers and hundreds of aircraft and Noriega managed to escape to the Vatican embassy anyway.

Yeah.   Sure.


there's a fair amount of evidence being provided from opposition sources that it did. 

for example:
theyre claiming that other people were killed along with him.  
they provided pics of the destroyed balcony

if the dude WASNT killed by an air strike them saying that stuff seems very counter-productive from their perspective.  it only makes sense if he was killed and theyre trying to spin it for sympathy.
 
Fano
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Or it never happened.   Or a sniper went in and took him out.

Funny thing:   when he was in power, Panamanian Strongman (tm) Noriega used to go to the public park every workday at noon and hang around for an hour or so talking with locals.   He did this every day without fail.  Everyone in the world knew it.   Yet when it came time for him to go since he wasn't "our" guy anymore, somehow we just couldn't find him and it took 27,000 soldiers and hundreds of aircraft and Noriega managed to escape to the Vatican embassy anyway.

Yeah.   Sure.


I'm not sure I follow your logic. You're asking why we didn't just assassinate a world leader in the street?
 
akallen404
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Funny, when this was first announced there sure were a lot of references to 'bombed wedding parties' and dead innocent civilians. Wonder where they all went.


Who? The references or the civilians?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

akallen404: Subtonic: Funny, when this was first announced there sure were a lot of references to 'bombed wedding parties' and dead innocent civilians. Wonder where they all went.

Who? The references or the civilians?


The wedding party obviously.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Reuters reports that Zawahiri had been living safely in the mountains until he was moved to Kabul when the Taliban took over in the wake of the swift U.S. withdrawal last year

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You would think that with all the gun nuts in the US that we could kill a terrorist a lot cheaper than with a defanged  Hellfire.
 
