"Black rat snakes are native to Virginia, but are not commonly found in bags of grocery store popcorn"
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That would definitly fark me up for life.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I WANT THESE MOTHERFARKING SNAKES OUT OF MY MOTHERFARKING POPCORN!"
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Black rat snakes are native to Virginia, but are not commonly found in bags of grocery store popcorn.

At least the writer has a sense of humor.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey... free snake!
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Rats breeding with snakes?! The Doctors Jones have found the animal of their nightmares!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is the pop corn in the discount section now? Must taste like an all new flavor.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sure it wasn't in a cooler?
whiskeyriff.comView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well snake can't make a hole in a bag of popcorn like that you should be less concerned about the snake and more about what disease ridden rodent it was going after.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dennysgod: Well snake can't make a hole in a bag of popcorn like that you should be less concerned about the snake and more about what disease ridden rodent it was going after.


My thoughts exactly.  Snakes don't hang out at factories for fun.  The food processing plant needs a good inspection.
 
AeAe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Non-venomous. Plus they eat rats. What's not to like?!
 
ditka80
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Empirical evidence seems to suggest that a black rat snake is one of the most common snakes to find in grocery store popcorn.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
 Better than any prize I ever got out of a box of cracker jack.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AeAe: Non-venomous. Plus they eat rats. What's not to like?!


well the one I encountered in my VA home, I tried to grab so I could take it outside, but the farker was a little too quick for that.  I found him next when he started terrorizing my elderly cat.   Since I had been poking around for him with a boarding cutlass I had hanging nearby, that sadly proved to be a capital offense (or more specifically a decapit-al offense) for him.  I hated to do it because I know me MEANT no harm but he coiling to strike and my wife and my kitteh were on the edge of heart attacks, so....
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How do you pick up a bag of popcorn and not notice that it's way too heavy?  Popcorn:  light.  Rat snakes:  very much not light--from the description of this one, probably two pounds or so of snake.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Black rat snake found inside bag of popcorn at Virginia store"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

DragonIV: How do you pick up a bag of popcorn and not notice that it's way too heavy?  Popcorn:  light.


Yeah, but it had extra butter.
 
Fano
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Black rat snakes are native to Virginia, but are not commonly found in bags of grocery store popcorn.

At least the writer has a sense of humor.


I heard this in the voice of Lo Pan
 
Fano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: That would definitly fark me up for life.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
