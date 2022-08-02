 Skip to content
(Courthouse News Service)   After 329 years, Massachusettes exonerates the last woman legally declared as a witch. When asked for a comment, the woman said she was glad to have her name cleared and has no idea where these witch rumors came from   (courthousenews.com) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Did she weigh the same as a duck?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just for once, I'd like to see some good news from Massachusetts on this website.
 
joeskunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great headline, well done.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But wait....there's another.
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: But wait....there's another.
[azquotes.com image 850x400]


The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pride.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was Massachusetts a legal entity 329 years ago?  Isnt this like Biden pardoning all the prisoners in china?  What authority does current Mass have over their convictions?
 
Fiatlux
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Just for once, I'd like to see some good news from Massachusetts on this website.


I don't know, this seems like a pretty positive development compared to some people we've been discussing lately.
Also, the headline. Strong joke construction. Not mean-spirited. Just great, good job subby.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fiatlux: bostonguy: Just for once, I'd like to see some good news from Massachusetts on this website.

I don't know, this seems like a pretty positive development compared to some people we've been discussing lately.
Also, the headline. Strong joke construction. Not mean-spirited. Just great, good job subby.


it was a joke
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: Walker: But wait....there's another.
[azquotes.com image 850x400]

The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist


She had me fooled until this pic leaked:
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

/seems legit
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Was Massachusetts a legal entity 329 years ago?  Isnt this like Biden pardoning all the prisoners in china?  What authority does current Mass have over their convictions?


The authority of good PR.

I have no idea about them having legal authority or not
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear all the witches are down in TN now... at one church in particular.  Trying to sex up the poor pastor there.

https://www.fark.com/comments/12493376/Anti-Vax-Anti-Mask-Anti-poor-Anti-Gay-anti-Woman-all-around-asshole-Pastor-Greg-Locke-has-set-his-sights-on-a-new-enemy-Witches-Welcome-to-Salem-1692#new
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Witchy Woman (2013 Remaster)
Youtube fCcEjZQQNjo
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [YouTube video: Witchy Woman (2013 Remaster)]


And....

Cliff Richard - Devil Woman (Official Video)
Youtube IgomTOOgl8M
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: But wait....there's another.
[azquotes.com image 850x400]


Later after weighing her, she admitted:

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I ran an open mic, I enjoyed with the local wiccan coven would come in. Very nice people. I still enjoy the smell of patchouli and clove cigarettes.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: Walker: But wait....there's another.
[azquotes.com image 850x400]

The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist


Santa Claus did even better at this.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: Walker: But wait....there's another.
[azquotes.com image 850x400]

The greatest trick the Devilgod ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist


FTFY
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Oh wait you said Witch
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 436x278]
Oh wait you said Witch


No, that's a sheanderthal.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santana - Black Magic Woman (Official Audio)
Youtube 9wT1s96JIb0
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.wbur.orgView Full Size


Uncool Story Bro time.
One this street, some of those accused of witchcraft who escaped the trials eventually resettled. One of their old houses, dating from the late 1690s had one of the women's names carved in the ancient ceiling beams. In the 1990s somebody bought that home, but then later resold it. As part of their effort to spruce it up for sale, they had the old beams sand blasted to remove the ancient dark patina and that also obliterated the carving. it was a sin, on both accounts.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Old Black Magic (Remastered)
Youtube 6Ie8CJUJ8pE
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"All but three towns in the county had witch accusations and the largest number - 45 - were in Andover"

andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover
andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover
andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover
andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover andover.

/Only 44 andovers since the first one would just be "over"
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wademh: [media.wbur.org image 850x637]

Uncool Story Bro time.
One this street, some of those accused of witchcraft who escaped the trials eventually resettled. One of their old houses, dating from the late 1690s had one of the women's names carved in the ancient ceiling beams. In the 1990s somebody bought that home, but then later resold it. As part of their effort to spruce it up for sale, they had the old beams sand blasted to remove the ancient dark patina and that also obliterated the carving. it was a sin, on both accounts.


And from what I remember, Salem, MA, is now a big New Age tourist place in addition to the historical stuff. (Or at least it was 15 years ago.) Tons of Wiccan and Pagan groups and shops and events and whatnot.

I always wondered whether the locals take it as a point of pride, or if they roll their eyes at it.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging bostonguy....
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Paging bostonguy....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a great way to do civics education, and it has nothing to do with critical race theory, so everyone feels good about it," LaPierre explained.

SMH.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Easy Bake Coven
Youtube bjRsYk00tGE
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tom baker's scarf: Walker: But wait....there's another.
[azquotes.com image 850x400]

The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist


For my part, I am convinced that was nothing compared to convincing the world he was God or Jebus.

Consider how many people obviously worship the wrong one, including Donald Trump worshippers, 666 news, and Sky News Australia among a cast of thousands.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Was Massachusetts a legal entity 329 years ago?  Isnt this like Biden pardoning all the prisoners in china?  What authority does current Mass have over their convictions?


Well, the states united, so yes, they do exist as a continuation of the original settlement.   Certain local legal affairs were always handled internally.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They had their sentences commuted from "burned at the stake " to "mild sunburn ".
 
The Parkway Mystic [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Was Massachusetts a legal entity 329 years ago?  Isnt this like Biden pardoning all the prisoners in china?  What authority does current Mass have over their convictions?


The Massachusetts Bay Colony was established in 1630.

The Massachusetts Superior Court of Judicature was organized 1692, the same year as the Salem Witch Trials, and was re-organized into the current Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.  The trials were administered by a special "Court of Oyer and Terminer".
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
To be fair, I may have done the nose but she did turn me into a newt.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
After 329 years, Massachusettes exonerates last woman legally declared as a witch

Massachusettes? Is that a dancing group like the Rockettes? Maybe the name for any baby states produced by Mass? (heaven help us)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I have numerous ancestors in and about Salem. They included many of the accuses, the accusers, the jury and judges and the punters in the cheap seats.

Elizabeth Johnson was convicted and hanged, I assume, but many members of her family were also accused but acquited. Her Father was indicted but I do not know off the top of my head wether he was one of the 19 hanged..

I have not even the inkling of an idea what the difference between an innocent accused witch and a guilty one excpt in the obvious case of Donald Trump. All of his trials and Witch Hunts are real and justified.

By the way, WARNING: Article mentions CRT and may trigger some witch hunters,

* CRT stands for Conspiratorial Race Twaddle, er Critical Race Theory.

CRITICAL THOUGHT IS A CRIME IN TOTALITARIAN SYSTEMS.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sargent Shadwell seen sadly shaking his head and shuffling away to visit Sargent Milkbottle.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The people who killed her were the same generation that raised the Founding Fathers.

Freedom of religion means freedom to be a witch. Every strict constructionist must recognize this is a nation founded on witchcraft.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: The people who killed her were the same generation that raised the Founding Fathers.

Freedom of religion means freedom to be a witch. Every strict constructionist must recognize this is a nation founded on witchcraft.


The people who put a stop to it were also.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

talkertopc: AmbassadorBooze: Was Massachusetts a legal entity 329 years ago?  Isnt this like Biden pardoning all the prisoners in china?  What authority does current Mass have over their convictions?

The authority of good PR.

I have no idea about them having legal authority or not


Well I just freed all the slaves posthumously.  All of them.

Did it work?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been to Salem a lot of times, mostly The Willows.  Cool place, weird vibe to it though.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I've been to Salem a lot of times, mostly The Willows.  Cool place, weird vibe to it though.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sees what you did there
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Walker: But wait....there's another.
[azquotes.com image 850x400]


I always thought she was cute.

She nailed the "not too bright" angle the GOP loves, but just wasn't confrontational/aggressively belligerent enough, I guess. Now we've got MTG, which... ew.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

stuffy: [th.bing.com image 436x278]
Oh wait you said Witch


Come on, GOP!
 
