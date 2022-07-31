 Skip to content
(El Pais)   Horse-like typing detected   (english.elpais.com)
14
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Neigh
 
djfitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A horse?

Of course.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Would you let a horse write your e-mails while you're on vacation?"

Otherwise, I wouldn't have spent that year in college.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Eli WhiskeyDik: Neigh


Nickers
*a distant whinny in the dusk light
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you can go on vacation and a horse can reply for you, then you should probably stay gone because you weren't very important in the first place.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'd be afraid of Trojans.

Also, I hate condoms, but that's not important right now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Neigh neigh.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A clever horse like Hans maybe...
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
jeroenthoughts.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, we let an ass take over the official presidential social media accounts for four years ...
 
