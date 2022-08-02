 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Surely the writer will get a Poolitzer for this ground-breaking story (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
miro.medium.comView Full Size
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Swam in a marina?   Yeah, that's full of bilgewater that might make the turds seem benign.
 
I AM BECOME DERP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll get the lights.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...left his viewers in hysterics after he claimed a tourist had a poo in the water where people were swimming."

Far be it from me to impugn the veracity of a TikTok creator whose income at least in part derives from driving clicks to his profile and posts, but...

...actually, that's exactly what I'm doing.  This is a made up scenario so that he can film a reaction and get engagement from his followers.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I've pooped in the Atlantic and Caribbean.  Both were pre-dysentery, so they were nicely-shaped logs.  Memories of a simpler time.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I've pooped in the Atlantic and Caribbean.  Both were pre-dysentery, so they were nicely-shaped logs.  Memories of a simpler time.


You were lucky that you didn't die of Dissing Terry....
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fun fact: The Great Lakes are poop blooms.
/ enjoy
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As a guy who had both toddler grandkids poop in their bathing suits when everyone else was out running errands, I'm not getting a kick out of this. At least the first one was out of the kiddie pool at the time. The second one was red alert, everyone out, pool's closed for cleaning.
 
