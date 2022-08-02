 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Free weekly meal for the rest of your life lures back eatery's outdoor table   (6abc.com) divider line
5
    More: Spiffy, New Jersey, outdoor furniture, Tony's Baltimore Grill, Atlantic County, New Jersey, Tony's manager Joe Palumbo, name of the person, Umbrella, Action News  
•       •       •

862 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 02 Aug 2022 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A Jersey Shore joint named Tony's managed by someone named Joe Palumbo. That seems like peak New Jersey.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They know who the perp is and want to buy them dinner?

They should have called the police on the perp so they could be shot for having a hand suspiciously behind their front door when they opened it. It's not justice unless somebody is executed by cop. Pretty sure Jesus said that.
 
chewd
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ita Rienus - Eatery Anus?
Youtube 8FJiPwlbdMk
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Place like that in a location like should knowaguy who knowsaguy who could make some things happen to the thief.  Don't they pay protection for that kind of thing?
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Way before the corona thing, I worked with a restaurant consultant who suggested a special promotion to his restaurant owners. I forget now, it's either Mondays or Wednesdays that are the slowest typical nights for an eatery,...? well. whatever night it is, this guy proposed that the owner randomly choose one table that night and comp the customer's bill in full, giving them instead a little card that said that they had won a free dinner, and if they liked it, please tell your friends. Only on the slow night, and only one couple per night.  The word of mouth soon brings everybody in on that slow night.

There's a somewhat similar promotion for megabus tour busses- the first persons to sign up get a free ride or something like that.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.