(BBC-US)   "Fall in (Scottish) suicides driven by fewer women dying," reports Roch McRomero   (bbc.com) divider line
4
ElFugawz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not dying or doing so unintentionally is a good way to keep those suicide numbers down.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The suicide rate in Scotland's most deprived areas remains three times as high as the wealthiest areas.

Roch McRomero indeed.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because when a man does something he does it right the first time
 
Fano
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
