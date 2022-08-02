 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRAL)   Ringy-the-Pooh   (wral.com) divider line
12
    More: Weird, Southern United States, South Carolina, Wendy Watson's home, South Carolina woman, Daily Mail, Greenville County, video of a bear, ordeal  
•       •       •

390 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2022 at 11:16 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Southern hospitality is a bald-faced lie.

/Southern
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Excuse me, the birds wanted me to let you know the feeder is empty.
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought this was gonna be a much grosser story.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I thought for sure this would be about Xi Jinping having a fit over Pelosi.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It saw the alligators doing it
akm-img-a-in.tosshub.comView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh, bother.
 
EnderWiggnz [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: [external-preview.redd.it image 400x522]


Oh, wow.

CSB:

When I was 6 or 7, I took part in an undergrad lab exercise that was exactly this.  evil clown faced contraception with a slide out of its mouth that the grad student would put a penny through if you waited 10s between button pushes.  I ended up yelling at the student as I couldn't time 10s without a watch, and being a child and all.

made a lifetime of absolute hate for skinner boxes and CBT.  no, not that one, although I think I'd hate that as well.
 
Sir Ulrich von Lichtenstein of Gelderland
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
CandyGram!!!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Petite Mel: Excuse me, the birds wanted me to let you know the feeder is empty.
[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x672]


Hey, I have a Cardinal that tells me that.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.