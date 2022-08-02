 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Just another day ending in 'y' in Florida   (wfla.com) divider line
    Florida, Florida Keys, Monroe County  
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Atlantic ocean has a better record on the War on Drugs than the DEA.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dunno if it's true, but I've heard that it's possible to recover a fair bit of drugs if you time it right and know where the currents dump off anything caught in the tides.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Reverend Horton Heat - Bales of Cocaine
Youtube z7eD2PFBhlE
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
U.S. Border Patrol officials said the drugs were discovered by good samaritans who found the packages in a line of mangroves near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums.

Florida good samaritans: Didn't have a connection to sell it to.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: U.S. Border Patrol officials said the drugs were discovered by good samaritans who found the packages in a line of mangroves near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums.

Florida good samaritans: Didn't have a connection to sell it to.


Or they found 300 pounds of cocaine but only turned in 126?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crockett.  Tubbs.  (unintelligible) 30 keys.  Mendoza. (unintelligible) at the docks.  Pay him a visit.  [Dramatic keyboards]
 
MythDragon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I definitely would have turned in all 125 lbs of that.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: U.S. Border Patrol officials said the drugs were discovered by good samaritans who found the packages in a line of mangroves near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums.

Florida good samaritans: Didn't have a connection to sell it to.


Yeah, this.

I don't have a connection either, but i'd damn well find one if I was walking along the beach one morning and found $2 million worth of anything that only needed to change hands once.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've heard of square grouper, what do they call this?
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
DIBS!
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TFA:"The entire package weighed 71.6 pounds.
In total, both agencies discovered 126 lbs. of cocaine that had an estimated street value of nearly $2 million."
/did they find 54 lbs elsewhere and just add it to the total?
//cop math so bad they can't figure it out
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Dallas with the 63 pounds of cocaine they recovered.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: TFA:"The entire package weighed 71.6 pounds.
In total, both agencies discovered 126 lbs. of cocaine that had an estimated street value of nearly $2 million."
/did they find 54 lbs elsewhere and just add it to the total?
//cop math so bad they can't figure it out


a lot of it was waterlogged and wasn't able to be tested to verify....
 
Marcos P
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I though cocaine was measured in kilos?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this the Florida version of mega millions?
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Did police shoot the ocean yet?
 
Skids
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Sorelian's Ghost: U.S. Border Patrol officials said the drugs were discovered by good samaritans who found the packages in a line of mangroves near the Ocean Pointe Condominiums.

Florida good samaritans: Didn't have a connection to sell it to.

Yeah, this.

I don't have a connection either, but i'd damn well find one if I was walking along the beach one morning and found $2 million worth of anything that only needed to change hands once.


No connections here either. But what would I do with it? I wouldn't turn it all in. ....years later the cops show up at my house for something unrelated...." oh THAT cocaine?   Yeah, I found it."
 
