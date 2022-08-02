 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Someone in Chile just divided by zero   (theguardian.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a great place to put a roundabouttraffic circle.
 
monstera
‘’ 1 hour ago  
looks like subby's mom
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lizard people are coming
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.

Chile is now mining itself.
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's quite Chile there, they must have divided by absolute zero.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a sinking feeling about this.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sucks that no one ever seems to get the sinkhole being created on video.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks awful symmetrical to me.  Are we sure this isn't General Zod boring a hole through the planet?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's quite a hole theeerrreeeee......
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: I got a sinking feeling about this.


Don't worry - in TFA it says the mining company investigated, and everything's fine.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tremble before The Underminer!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: [Fark user image 400x165] [View Full Size image _x_]


The way the world is going the past couple of years, if a Balrog climbed up out of that hole, it would not surprise me in the least
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh, chiles usually produce a flaming hole. . .
 
DRTFA
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

monstera: looks like subby's mom


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
600 feet deep (!). Jesus Christo!
 
The5thElement
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just the Martians taking a core sample. Nothing to be concerned about. Move along citizen.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's a big-ass hole.
 
