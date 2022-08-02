 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Ohio's descent into a literal plane of Hell on Earth further evidenced by toxic mine run-off turning rivers orange. But now the water can be turned into paint, so they have that going for themselves, which is nice   (cnn.com) divider line
14
    More: Sick, Pigment, Stream, Iron oxide, Water pollution, Water, Acid, Mining, True Pigments  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2022 at 1:05 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Move back to Ohio they said...

It'll be better for you. Lower cost of living, better sights, etc...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought subby was joking, but wow.

/when life gives you toxic sludge....paint with it.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everything old is new again.

Burn On (Remastered)
Youtube XVNuT4fkjAs
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I can't help but notice that Woodsy Owl is no longer a thing.

Was he deemed too socialist?
 
hej
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Still not as impressive as literally setting water on fire.
 
dustman81
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Aar1012: Move back to Ohio they said...

It'll be better for you. Lower cost of living, better sights, etc...


TBF, southeast Ohio is Appalachia. Anyone who can get out of Appalachia does.
 
Me so thorny
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I can't help but notice that Woodsy Owl is no longer a thing.

Was he deemed too socialist?


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I can't help but notice that Woodsy Owl is no longer a thing.

Was he deemed too socialist?


Killed by a wind turbine. So ironic.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: I can't help but notice that Woodsy Owl is no longer a thing.

Was he deemed too socialist?


Shot by Sarah Palin I think....from a helicopter.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Me so thorny: gunga galunga: I can't help but notice that Woodsy Owl is no longer a thing.

Was he deemed too socialist?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x494]


comicvine.gamespot.comView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Walker: I thought subby was joking, but wow.

/when life gives you toxic sludge....paint with it.


Certainly the dried, flaking dust of toxic run-off will be safe to touch and breathe at least.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Aar1012: Move back to Ohio they said...

It'll be better for you. Lower cost of living, better sights, etc...


You thought they meant lower cost as a rate, but what they actually meant was lower total life cost because you don't live as long.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hej: Still not as impressive as literally setting water on fire.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: Me so thorny: gunga galunga: I can't help but notice that Woodsy Owl is no longer a thing.

Was he deemed too socialist?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 850x494]

[comicvine.gamespot.com image 421x640]


PETA would have a problem with how he's treating the duck and those turtles. So much for being a noble mascot for conservation and environmentalism.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.