(NPR)   Space Force, which somehow still exists, just gives up and admits that its "Guardians" don't actually need to exercise   (npr.org) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put it on the dogs collar and get the athlete of the month award.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, you know, you're weightless in space, so what does it matter if gain a few pounds on earth?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How are they ever going to win a dance off for the fate of the universe if they don't keep up their cardio?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They truly are the US Chair Force
 
juglugs
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"To slowly go where fat man has gone before..."
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
get rid of this abortion of a service branch already
 
Bslim
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why that idiocy wasn't disbanded day-one of the new administration is beyond me.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bslim: Why that idiocy wasn't disbanded day-one of the new administration is beyond me.


Maybe this administration knows more than you?
 
meanmutton
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The service itself is a bad joke and never was needed but having fitness be a year-round activity instead of a once-a-year test is a much healthier option.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I enjoy cosplay as much as the next nerd, but a taxpayer-funded one? Cmon, man...
 
Cheron
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There is a hardware store next to the donut shop. I put the tracker on the paint shacker while I enjoy a glazed and large coffee.

Best shape of my life
 
Koodz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Austin-based FitRankings is building that online platform, which will allow Guardians to get credit for activities they normally do, rather than assessing them on specific exercises during the annual test.
"Maybe you're not good at running, maybe you're not good at pullups," said FitRankings CEO Patrick Hitchins. "There is some amount of dimensionality to these tests that favors one activity form over another."

Well, fark me. Everybody's fit in his or her own unique special way. Okay, but - hear me out on this - this is a military organization. Perhaps there are ways in which military personnel should all be fit in the same way. Like, if, say, people with guns try to invade your space base. Maybe you should be able to run from the explosions or toward the gunfire or be able to lift and carry a comrade to safety or climb over a fence or something.

Or, and this is a radical notion, I know, if you're absolutely sure that the probability of any violence going down during your service is zero, maybe you're not a military organization and we should stop the charade.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How this didn't get rolled back as air force space command or whatever it was is beyond me. It's a trump wack off move that shouldn't have that name as a trump honor.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Air Force -> Airmen
Space Force -> 
images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fitness is good but muscles aren't a requirement for maintaining cyber security and satellite security. Plenty of disabled people who would serve excellently in that role.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Bslim: Why that idiocy wasn't disbanded day-one of the new administration is beyond me.

Maybe this administration knows more than you?


Uh huh. And "maybe" that excuse explains all the REST of the Trump trash still deeply imbedded in our government.

But I don't think so.
 
Greil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bslim: Why that idiocy wasn't disbanded day-one of the new administration is beyond me.


Repurposing, I think. I've said many times that the force we actually should have created was an intel based cyber force that could focus on recruiting and retraining intellectual talent that may not be accepted or retained in other services. Space force is still new and small enough that they can pivot and cover that function.
 
pd2001
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jumpthruhoops: Air Force -> Airmen
Space Force -> [images.fineartamerica.com image 728x900]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vestona22
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bslim: Why that idiocy wasn't disbanded day-one of the new administration is beyond me.


Because even Joe Biden is smarter than you.  And that's saying something.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OldRod: Well, you know, you're weightless in space, so what does it matter if gain a few pounds on earth?


especially when you are never going to space, or anywhere else for that matter.

the biggest boondoggles are always military boondoggles.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Donald Trump liked "Moonraker" and that's why there is a Space Force.

It's really that stupid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bslim: Why that idiocy wasn't disbanded day-one of the new administration is beyond me.


Because it was founded by Congressional legislation, and the President cannot excise US law as a dictator.  But I'm sure it was really because Biden is the ur-MAGAt ultra-terrorist
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

