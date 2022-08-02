 Skip to content
(Axios)   We have not built for the climate, which is what happens when you build cities on rock and roll
    Scary, Weather, heat waves, past week, Global warming, changed climate of today, cost-benefit, Extreme weather, Pacific Northwest  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"One thing is clear: The modeled climate impacts we assumed were 25 to 50 years away are in some cases already occurring today,"

A lot of those models came out 20+ years ago..

I also think that the 90s was 20 years ago and will think that forever.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And this is where conservatives are being obstructionist a-holes. Even if humans aren't contributing to climate change (which is wrong) they're denying it's even happening and blocking efforts to protect ourselves.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We built them on rock and roll and cocaine.

Lots and lots of cocaine.
 
Pedal Pedal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We are so farked.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
reap what you sow humans
 
Subtonic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: "One thing is clear: The modeled climate impacts we assumed were 25 to 50 years away are in some cases already occurring today,"

A lot of those models came out 20+ years ago..

I also think that the 90s was 20 years ago and will think that forever.


You want to feel old? 1990 was 40 years ago.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hate you, now I have the worst song ever recorded stuck in my head.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
fark you subby for putting that song in my head.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tr0mBoNe: "One thing is clear: The modeled climate impacts we assumed were 25 to 50 years away are in some cases already occurring today,"

A lot of those models came out 20+ years ago..

I also think that the 90s was 20 years ago and will think that forever.

You want to feel old? 1990 was 40 years ago.


I don't know if you're an American, but if you are, you demonstrate perfectly the educational system in this country.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

scruffythecat: Hate you, now I have the worst song ever recorded stuck in my head.


Rock Me Amadeus?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tr0mBoNe: "One thing is clear: The modeled climate impacts we assumed were 25 to 50 years away are in some cases already occurring today,"

A lot of those models came out 20+ years ago..

I also think that the 90s was 20 years ago and will think that forever.

You want to feel old? 1990 was 40 years ago.


🤔

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: Tr0mBoNe: "One thing is clear: The modeled climate impacts we assumed were 25 to 50 years away are in some cases already occurring today,"

A lot of those models came out 20+ years ago..

I also think that the 90s was 20 years ago and will think that forever.

You want to feel old? 1990 was 40 years ago.


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Rock and rooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooollllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll!
 
WalkingCarpet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Yeah, I had to spend a ridiculous amount of cash on adding more drainage around my house after we had like four "once in a hundred-years" rain events last summer.
 
