(Metro)   Of all the reasons to be told why your commuter train is being delayed again, an escaped giant tortoise in an extremely slow bid for freedom seems like an odd one   (metro.co.uk) divider line
9 Comments
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why are they blurring out the turtle's face?
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope he makes a full recovery.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take it out of that English hellhole and release it where giant tortoises are meant to roam free. It shouldnt need to escape on its own, it should be helped to get back where it belongs
 
srgrobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: Why are they blurring out the turtle's face?


Maybe his head is pixelated like that, duh
My Japanese gif cooter is
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That turtle is still moving down the tracks faster than any MBTA Orange Line train.
 
jtown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Agent J's Altercation With Jeff | Men In Black II | Voyage
Youtube 2dpMwXueD8Q
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Apologies for the inconvenience. Please find an alternate mode of transport.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
