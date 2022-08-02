 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Chron)   Whatacrash   (chron.com) divider line
12
    More: Dumbass, Automobile, Crime, Misdemeanor, fast food restaurant, Houston Police, drive-thru, Theft, Criminal law  
•       •       •

1410 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2022 at 10:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I could really go for some breakfast tacos
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Whataburger
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Texasman is going to give Floridaman a run for the money.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
He was escaping to look for the one-armed man.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't care what kind of criminal scum you are or how much you have fried your useless brain with drugs, DON'T STEAL EMS AMBULANCES!

You want to steal private service ones, knock yourself out.
Leave the Fire Department ones alone, they are trying to save lives.
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So what IS the drug of choice in Texas?  Is it meth?  This sounds like meth.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wile_E_Canuck: So what IS the drug of choice in Texas?  Is it meth?  This sounds like meth.


Depends on where you are.
Houston is the fourth largest city in the US with a diverse population.
We have anything you are looking for.
Amphetamines to Xanax.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Whataputz
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wile_E_Canuck: So what IS the drug of choice in Texas?  Is it meth?  This sounds like meth.


PCP or Meth.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: I don't care what kind of criminal scum you are or how much you have fried your useless brain with drugs, DON'T STEAL EMS AMBULANCES!

You want to steal private service ones, knock yourself out.
Leave the Fire Department ones alone, they are trying to save lives.


Difficulty:  There's some pretty good sized cities with no public ambulances.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: He was escaping to look for the one-armed man.


I don't care.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What a crash, what a crash, what a crash
What a mighty good crash
Gotta say it again now

<shoop>
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.