 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Returning vacationer discovers her luggage wants to rock her like a hurricane   (upi.com) divider line
25
    More: Scary, Austria, Tierhilfe Gusental, Linz, Upper Austria, return journey, animal rescue service, States of Austria, Grieskirchen  
•       •       •

1689 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I'll be damned there's scorpions in Croatia. How am I just now hearing about this?

https://www.royalcroatiantours.com/blog/a-list-of-the-most-dangerous-animals-wildlife-in-croatia
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And then she got an encore from Sting.
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
18.

That she knows of...
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just wanted to tease her and please her. No one had to know.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An Austrian woman returned home from a trip to Croatia and discovered 18 scorpions had stowed away in her suitcase.

It's okay. Everything else there is trying to kill her, too.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Well I'll be damned there's scorpions in Croatia. How am I just now hearing about this?

https://www.royalcroatiantours.com/blog/a-list-of-the-most-dangerous-animals-wildlife-in-croatia


Scorpions live pretty much everywhere.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/New Zealand just earned another good reason to live there
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sealab - Daddy Needs His Feel-Good Juice
Youtube OPSx283jpJE
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well someone has to.

Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6yP1tcy9a10
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Scorpions live pretty much everywhere.
[Scorpion geographic distribution map] /New Zealand just earned another good reason to live there


I'll be damn. Out of curiosity I checked to see if any wild ones were near me and yep.
content.ces.ncsu.eduView Full Size
(Southern devil scorpion, Vejovis carolinianus., Tryon, NC)
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Rage Against the Thorazine: Well I'll be damned there's scorpions in Croatia. How am I just now hearing about this?

https://www.royalcroatiantours.com/blog/a-list-of-the-most-dangerous-animals-wildlife-in-croatia

Scorpions live pretty much everywhere.
[Fark user image image 425x206]

/New Zealand just earned another good reason to live there


As someone from the northeast corner of the US, I can't help but feel a little offended at that weird dip.
 
robodog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: Rage Against the Thorazine: Well I'll be damned there's scorpions in Croatia. How am I just now hearing about this?

https://www.royalcroatiantours.com/blog/a-list-of-the-most-dangerous-animals-wildlife-in-croatia

Scorpions live pretty much everywhere.
[Fark user image image 425x206]

/New Zealand just earned another good reason to live there


Ah, the benefits of winter. Of course with climate change their range might just start extending towards the NE US during my lifetime.
 
robodog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Well someone has to.

[YouTube video: Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane (Official Music Video)]


Wow, I just realized that despite probably thousands of hours of watching MTV back in the day I'm 99% sure I never saw that video.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: AppleOptionEsc: Rage Against the Thorazine: Well I'll be damned there's scorpions in Croatia. How am I just now hearing about this?

https://www.royalcroatiantours.com/blog/a-list-of-the-most-dangerous-animals-wildlife-in-croatia

Scorpions live pretty much everywhere.
[Fark user image image 425x206]

/New Zealand just earned another good reason to live there

As someone from the northeast corner of the US, I can't help but feel a little offended at that weird dip.


Isn't that a map where you want to be in the grey, not the green? so being in it is a good thing?
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Well, at least it wasn't re-enacting the Virgin Killer cover.

/yes, I'll have a seat over there...
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: AppleOptionEsc: Rage Against the Thorazine: Well I'll be damned there's scorpions in Croatia. How am I just now hearing about this?

https://www.royalcroatiantours.com/blog/a-list-of-the-most-dangerous-animals-wildlife-in-croatia

Scorpions live pretty much everywhere.
[Fark user image image 425x206]

/New Zealand just earned another good reason to live there

As someone from the northeast corner of the US, I can't help but feel a little offended at that weird dip.


Give it a few more decades. I'm sure something suited to temperate forests will hop on over on some cargo, and we get to have some more invasive species take up that slot.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robodog: AppleOptionEsc: Rage Against the Thorazine: Well I'll be damned there's scorpions in Croatia. How am I just now hearing about this?

https://www.royalcroatiantours.com/blog/a-list-of-the-most-dangerous-animals-wildlife-in-croatia

Scorpions live pretty much everywhere.
[Fark user image image 425x206]

/New Zealand just earned another good reason to live there

Ah, the benefits of winter. Of course with climate change their range might just start extending towards the NE US during my lifetime.


I believe the Dakotas and Montana have plenty of winter. Feet and feet and 10 of degrees below zero of winter. You have to wonder what stops them from thriving north of Carolina and East of the Mississippi River.

/probably Ohio
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: Well I'll be damned there's scorpions in Croatia. How am I just now hearing about this?

https://www.royalcroatiantours.com/blog/a-list-of-the-most-dangerous-animals-wildlife-in-croatia


there are scorpions in the uk!

[internetz]
the invasive European yellow-tailed scorpion is thought to have arrived in shipments of Italian masonry in the 1800s.  A population of up to 15,000 strong is thriving in Sheerness Dockyard on the Isle of Sheppy, Kent.
 
patrick767
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Babies are a joy forever. <3
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
First time I saw a scorpion it was as big as my hand, and sitting about 5 inches from it.  I was moving a flat (theater scenery) on stage as part of the show.  I figured the scorpion was a plastic lobster someone had put there as a joke.   Lots of jokers in that cast and crew.  When I asked someone, they went berserk and killed it right then.  The critter had come in from the desert though the scene shop door.

Usually it's Austria with all the killer kangaroos so the direction of this story is suspicious.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: Myk-House of El: Well someone has to.

[YouTube video: Scorpions - Rock You Like A Hurricane (Official Music Video)]

Wow, I just realized that despite probably thousands of hours of watching MTV back in the day I'm 99% sure I never saw that video.


I never noticed this back in the day, but check out the facial/mouth expressions on the guitarists as the video goes on. Are they expressing pain?!
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've always wanted a scorpion as a pet. One time rat a pet shop, a worker has a scorpion just clinging to the front of his shirt. He claimed that as long as the scorpion isn't stressed, it won't attack.

Not sure how to even sense that anyways, but that was ballsy of him to do that.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

skinink: I've always wanted a scorpion as a pet. One time rat a pet shop, a worker has a scorpion just clinging to the front of his shirt. He claimed that as long as the scorpion isn't stressed, it won't attack.

Not sure how to even sense that anyways, but that was ballsy of him to do that.


If you suddenly get an unbelievable searing pain in your nipple, the scorpion is telling you it's stressed.  It's a pretty foolproof system actually.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Instead of clothes, suitcase contained scorpions.

Would not fly again.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
We recently came back from a trip and found jewelry in our checked bags that was not ours. A bracelet with $148 price tag still on it, a couple of earrings with I assume fake diamonds, and a thin gold chain.

United has no method for handling found items... wants me to just stop by the airport some time when a flight is about to depart to give them to someone there.
 
chrisco123
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wife got stung by scorpion in Mexico.  It was in her drying bathing suit.  A fun time was not had by all...Medical service was top notch in a new, private hospital.   Overall cost for the day was less than $500 including the anti-venin.  Would recommend.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.