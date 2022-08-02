 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 160 of WW3: Ukrainian says it repelled Russian advances in eastern Donetsk region near strategically important Bakhmut. Ukraine says Orcs redeploying troops from Donbas to bolster southern flank. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, WNBA star Brittney Griner, Moscow, Russian prosecutors' evidence, defense of the southern city of Mariupol, Russian officials  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*opens door, turns on light-up sign, and starts to get the chairs out* "Morning all, that's our long weekend done. All's quiet on the Southern front?"
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

what happened in here last night? <gestures at huge amount of broken glass being swept up> Did someone give Grogsmash ether? Or did tuboke try to make out with the wrong person?
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shrugs* "I'm on the day-shift man, nobody tells me nottin." *sighs and gets broom, makes a mental note to lock up the ether* "just can't have nice things man" *continues to grumble*

/morning FJ, hope the healings coming along
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok since Tracianne's not in yet i'll start with the booms: the aftermath of a HIMARS strike on a train packed with Russian troops on their way to the front.

terrible shame i'm sure we're all really... <snickers>... broken up about this... <bites lip> ... but it looks like it resulted in the deaths of 80 orcs and took another 200 out of the fight.

https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1554419064428281858?t=-Y3lyU_C-LlrkYgVRpxOBQ&s=19
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey wait a minute, the tweet was taken down!
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I like good train derailing.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Glory to Ukraine!  Glory to Belarus's railway partisans!
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nope... just got smashed.

Time for bed :)
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unlike the Russian soldiers, this page not existing makes me sad.
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Reposted from yesterday's thread:

There have been persistent reports Vladimir the Incompetent has been issuing orders for tactical decisions down to the Battalion level.

A lot of the moves russians have made recently do not appear to make much sense from a military perspective. The rapid changes in focus for russian forces is not indicative of someone paying attention to the overall strategic or tactical picture, but rather suggests someone who is easily distracted by potential political issues rather than actual military importance.

For example, russia stripped units from all over Ukraine and concentrated those units in Donbass. When public discussion began about the possibility of russian units being encircled near Kherson, the response was to strip more units from Zaporizhzhia Oblast and send those units across the Dnipro. When UAF repeatedly demonstrated the ability to damage or destroy the bridges across the Dnipro at will, the response has been to strip units from Donbass and send them over the Dnipro.

These are not the reactions of a professional military officer. When your enemy has proven the ability to cut your Ground Lines of Communication into a region isolated by a large natural barrier (such as a river or mountain range), the correct military response is to build new GLOCs to support the isolated units. This is not a viable option for russia, because the entire river south of Nova Kakhovka is within range of UAF precision artillery. If you have units in a geographically isolated region, and you cannot maintain GLOCs to those units, the proper military response is to withdraw those units from the geographic isolation. In this case, pull the russian units east across the Dnipro.

Instead of making the correct decision to withdraw, russian units were taken from the supposedly critical Donbass offensive, rushed across southern Ukraine, and thrown across the Dnipro. Russia was already having trouble supplying the units already in and around Kherson. Adding more units is the act of an idiot under those circumstances. I can't think of a valid military reason to send more mouths and guns into what seems to be a fairly obvious trap which Ukraine can close at any time. But Pootie-Poot cannot let go of one of the only large cities russian forces managed to take. That is a political decision, which apparently overrides military prudence. Note the administrative and logistical demands of moving units from Kherson to Donbass, then moving units from Melitopol to Kherson, then moving units from Donbass back to Kherson are actually making the military situation across southern Ukraine worse. This running back and forth, trying to rob Piotr to pay Pavel, is costing russia fuel, food, and time- none of which are in plentiful supply for russia.

tl/dr: Reinforcing units which are geographically isolated when you cannot maintain GLOCs is a rookie move, unlikely to be made by professional military officers. The malevolent pipsqueak in Moscow appears to be over-ruling military prudence for short-term political expedience, and thereby weakening russia's military position throughout Ukraine.

For the stupidity and timidity of our enemies, may Kali make us truly grateful.
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

// And I already wasn't in the best place mentally after a thread yesterday ._.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i've done that more times than you've had hot meals. For me a glass is never cleaned up until the areas been vaccuumed. Hoovered in your parlance.

how bads the cut, you need to seek medical attention? As long as nothing's lodged in the meat of your foot you'll probably be fine. glass cuts are usually not large infection risks, like say, dog bites or something. Or Grog's mom.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The problem Ukraine faces is that the more successful they are the worse Vlad acts and rains greater destruction down upon Ukraine. I imagine that should Ukraine be successful in recapturing Kherson, the result will be massive missile strikes against Odessa, Kyiv, and other cities. Russia has declared the Azov battalion to be a terrorist organization.  I think Ukraine's response should be to declare Vlad to be a war criminal and the entire Russian army to be a terrorist organization.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Donbas is where the Russians can project the most force.  It's closest to their rails, and adjacent to semi-friendly territory.

It makes sense for Ukraine to put pressure on the south, to turn the fight into one of their own choosing.  Russia has to defend Kherson as it is a gateway to Crimea.  But Russia doesn't have good options for doing so.
 
turboke
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Everyone is the right person if you're brave enough.
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Denys YouTube channel is doing live stream about politician going to Taiwan.

I do not know the connection.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: tl/dr: Reinforcing units which are geographically isolated when you cannot maintain GLOCs is a rookie move, unlikely to be made by professional military officers. The malevolent pipsqueak in Moscow appears to be over-ruling military prudence for short-term political expedience, and thereby weakening russia's military position throughout Ukraine.


imgflip.comView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

You don't want a blood infection so you better disinfect from the inside too! 80 proof at a minimum, although I do recommend a good cask strength in these circumstances.
 
turboke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UDP rather than TCP for live streams.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
carrying over from yesterday, for DrEMHmrk2 Paul Baumer Farkin' Uke - one of my favorite (sadly now defunct) bands put up all their work for free -

https://archive.org/details/Slinte-7753
https://archive.org/details/Cup_of_Tea-7757

/*snif snif*
//is that ether I smell?
///*sniiiiifff*
\\/could be a vulva
\/or maybe some mashed potatoes
\//or even fronch toast
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

runwiz: The problem Ukraine faces is that the more successful they are the worse Vlad acts and rains greater destruction down upon Ukraine. I imagine that should Ukraine be successful in recapturing Kherson, the result will be massive missile strikes against Odessa, Kyiv, and other cities. Russia has declared the Azov battalion to be a terrorist organization.  I think Ukraine's response should be to declare Vlad to be a war criminal and the entire Russian army to be a terrorist organization.


Done
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notmyjab [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There is a list of these threads and a somewhat functional thread search feature.

I've moved the two weekend updates from bertor_vidas to the Articles tab.  His latest update (through 7/29) was removed by the mods, so I'm linking to his google docs copy until we can get it reposted to Fark (certainly prefer to keep the content in the threads).
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Here is a cure for your infection problems, including Grog's mom bites:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
