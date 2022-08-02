 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(PC Gamer)   Hey, remember Winamp? It's back for some reason   (pcgamer.com) divider line
44
    More: Cool, Personal computer, Media player, Monthly magazines, MP3, Computer, VLC media player, Winamp, Chris' gaming experiences  
•       •       •

833 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 02 Aug 2022 at 9:39 AM (35 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does it still kick the llama's ass?
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well I've been in the market for a good phone mp3 player ever since google/android shifted music playing to youtube for whatever reason
 
genner
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I liked Winamp.
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If it whips every llama's ass on the Huallaga
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That llama's ass won't whip itself
 
wingnut396
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

UberDave: Does it still kick the llama's ass?


Whip, as in orange.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
LOLITROLU
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That llama's ass won't know what hit it
 
OptimisticCynicism [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
For PC I'm happy with the foobar player. Don't know about mobile players much though.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I miss winamp.
Free  download. No threat of a subscription-only model. And dear god, the skins.
 
10Woodsman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I never stopped using it
 
Sentient
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fitting to hear about Winamp from PC Gamer Magazine.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I use it today. It's lightweight, simple and effective. I also like the visualisations.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I still use Winamp to play all my MP3's on my desktop computer. They never should have stopped making it.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll play all the stuff I downloaded from LimeWirr.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Those AOL bastards gave the llama an assload of monkeypox, didn't they?
 
Creoena
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If it includes, or an addon is created, that lets me load music onto an iPhone, I'll gladly switch back to Winamp. Otherwise, I'll stick with foobar (which did have an iPhone addon but it long ago stopped working.)
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I use it just about every day.  Clean, easy to use, who could ask for more?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

10Woodsman: I never stopped using it


Same here.
 
crankycaecus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I loved using Winamp to play music in the background while running other programs, like WoW. The plugin to make certain key combinations play, pause, skip, etc. was what made it all happen. Oh, and the skins. I had one that made it look like a pipboy 2000, never forget it.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: I still use Winamp to play all my MP3's on my desktop computer. They never should have stopped making it.


I didn't know that they stopped making it.  I save all my install files in a folder and when I get a new laptop, etc., I just install from that folder.
 
turboke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I liked the minimalist skin that let me put it as a row of buttons on the top right of my screen. It fitted nicely inside the title bar of whatever window I had maximised and I had it always-on-top.

Of course, half the programs I have open right now don't have an actual title bar that would still let me pull this off.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
PSYCHEDELIC TRANCE ॐ Winamp Visualization / Geiss v2 Mix 2022
Youtube TkwS5LO4TiE


Many many hours of my college years were spent playing with this
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Dr. Nick Riviera: I liked Winamp.


Yeah, it was a good player before it suffered bloat. I had a neat little skin for it that I was fond of. Looked like an animated reel-to-reel tape player. :)

All VLC for me now.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
WinAmp had some streaming channels for a while where people would play all sorts of crazy old videos. I always assumed Roku used it as their inspiration.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ah, yes; Winamp. Good times. Glad to see it come back; hope it regains wide use. Not a big fan of Apple or Google's default approaches to music access on one's phone at the moment.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's back because iTunes removed the feature where you could burn CD's into mp3's since they are trying to force people to use their Apple Music for their music. If you attempt to try and order any music from your iPhone, it refuses and instead tries to get you to try out their Apple Music service.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: If it includes, or an addon is created, that lets me load music onto an iPhone, I'll gladly switch back to Winamp. Otherwise, I'll stick with foobar (which did have an iPhone addon but it long ago stopped working.)


It's funny because I still have Foobar on my phone and I haven't updated my music library  since around 2014 when they dropped the iPhone porting feature; but I've been using streaming for newer music anyways.

What I missed most about Winamp was the community. Sure there was tons of absolutely broken, crappy skins and addons, but there were always a lot of good ones, and you were always able to find something you really liked and worked for you. I sure hope that the new Winamp fosters the developer base as before.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

apotheosis27: [YouTube video: PSYCHEDELIC TRANCE ॐ Winamp Visualization / Geiss v2 Mix 2022]

Many many hours of my college years were spent playing with this


If you run that viz with an extended Thievery Corporation playlist it makes any lame college apartment into a sex den. At least that's what I thought YMMV.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well iTunes on mobile wants $10/mont JL these days sooo
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Man, using WinAmp and getting custom skins takes me back. Feels like a lifetime ago.
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I miss winamp.
Free  download. No threat of a subscription-only model. And dear god, the skins.


A far more simpler time I miss as well.

I understood why Adobe went into the subscription model as it was mutually beneficial; people got genuine software instead of pirating it for essentially affordable installment payments, and Adobe unlocked revenue streams. It was fair.

But now every two-bit hack executive with a diploma mill MBA wants to make everything a streaming service for revenue.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I still use it. Most of the skins are still online.

No sense in upgrading when I have something that works.
 
Psylence
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Winamp + milkdrop + a big LCD projector + mushrooms or acid or mdma...made for some really fun times back in the early 2000's.
 
spottymax
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Never left, still on my desktop.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Still waiting on RealPlayer coming back.

/no, I'm not
//please don't bring that back
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So then, is this a full-functioned media player, or are they just re-releasing this for the nostalgia factor?

/VLC werks fer me
 
kyuzokai [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

marklar2012: Well I've been in the market for a good phone mp3 player ever since google/android shifted music playing to youtube for whatever reason


Google music was great, easily playing files from device or streaming. Youtube Music sucks balls. I'm still bitter over that whole shiatfest. I still haven't found a good service that can stream and/or play my local files and playlists seamlessly.

I'll take suggestions from the Fark community, if anyone has any.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I still want this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

spottymax: Never left, still on my desktop.

[Fark user image 125x200]


Looks like my desktop. I use VLC for video and Winamp for music.
Simple programs with no bloat, ads, etc.
 
JustMatt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Priapetic: Still waiting on RealPlayer coming back.

/no, I'm not
//please don't bring that back


It's still buffering.
 
Hawk the Hawk [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It was simply taking a Napster.
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.