(Indy100)   You can now buy an entire Scottish island for less than the cost of an average home. Pagan locals not included   (indy100.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Rather reference a good movie than a pile of Nic Cage memes
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LucklessWonder: [Fark user image image 425x231]
Rather reference a good movie than a pile of Nic Cage memes


Counterpoint:
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, that's an island all right.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what I would do if I had "f*ck you" money:

How Jeremy Irons Rescued and Restored a 15th-Century Irish Castle | Vanity Fair
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark could buy it and open a small distillery.....

"Enjoy a glass of The Fark malt..."
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's just going to be you and a whole lot of poopin birds.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
how's the wifi?
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That's a hell of a deal actually.  ~$400k for 28 acres of island with some buildings that might be useable?   According to Wikipedia it has its own fresh water supply.   Put in a bunch of solar panels, expand the farm a bit and you're close to self sufficient.  Fine, you need a boat to get there but it's all of a kilometer offshore

My parents have a bunch of ridiculous McMansions around them that cost ~$5M.  That kind of money would make the island a really nice place
 
Trevt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Pagan locals not included" is what they tell you...
 
Cheron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One word, winter. Six months of cold gloom and icy winds. How far is it to the nearest grocery or hardware store?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Luckily the phase Póg mo thóin in Irish is the same as Pòg mo thòin in Scots Gaidhlig although the accents are different.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IRS.Agent.009: how's the wifi?


Also, I wonder how you'd deal with electricity, sewer, water, etc.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: This is what I would do if I had "f*ck you" money:

How Jeremy Irons Rescued and Restored a 15th-Century Irish Castle | Vanity Fair


Except...   I have watched too many British restoration/ home shows to know the convoluted and twisted "planning council" shaite o e has to deal with.   Historians want the building "saved" but don't want the changes made to make it livable in the modern age.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

UberDave: Fark could buy it and open a small distillery.....

"Enjoy a glass of The Fark malt..."


Like Drew and the mods would leave any for the rest of us.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: IRS.Agent.009: how's the wifi?

Also, I wonder how you'd deal with electricity, sewer, water, etc.


Electricity from solar, sewer you just shiat and piss in the water, and the water is right there to drink.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A shilling sixpence?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Also, I wonder how you'd deal with electricity, sewer, water, etc.


As noted it has water.  Septic takes care of sewer.  Small wind generator and battery storage for electricity.

Looking at that island though and knowing Scotland, that looks windswept.  Not a tree or bush on it.  That would get old for me.  And with access by boat or helicopter and the way the seas get, you would want to plan on pretty good stretches of being stuck there.
 
jumac
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

asymptonic: MelGoesOnTour: Also, I wonder how you'd deal with electricity, sewer, water, etc.

As noted it has water.  Septic takes care of sewer.  Small wind generator and battery storage for electricity.

Looking at that island though and knowing Scotland, that looks windswept.  Not a tree or bush on it.  That would get old for me.  And with access by boat or helicopter and the way the seas get, you would want to plan on pretty good stretches of being stuck there.


If I had that kinda money i see bout paying to have power/internet lines run under water to the place.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

jumac: If I had that kinda money i see bout paying to have power/internet lines run under water to the place.


Or that.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yes, I want to live on a cold, damp, wind-swept rock with high maintenance requirements & crushing utility costs
- AND I want to wear a kilt while I'm doing it!
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't forget your goat leggings.
 
brilett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Needs more shrubbery.
 
WonderDave1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Yes, I want to live on a cold, damp, wind-swept rock with high maintenance requirements & crushing utility costs
- AND I want to wear a kilt while I'm doing it!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

