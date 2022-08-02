 Skip to content
(Jacksonville.com)   First unionized Starbucks in Jacksonville holds hour-long strike. Locals unsure why the store doesn't want to join the Confederacy   (jacksonville.com) divider line
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The south will have burnt coffee again?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have to wait until peak order time. Wait until the mobile orders are slammed and backing up, the drive-thru is full and lined up out into the street, and the queue in the store is completely full. RIGHT THEN is when you strike for an hour. Get everyone in a panic, don't give them time to call in reinforcements, and it's over before they can do anything about it.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Think of the poor customers who had to go across the street to the other Starbucks to get their coffee flavored sugar.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Think of the poor customers who had to go across the street to the other Starbucks to get their coffee flavored sugar.


Type 2 diabetes in a cup.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: The south will have burnt coffee again?


*looks at cup*

Shurmin, you're ready.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hour-long strike? Did that bring the mega-corporation to its knees?
 
pacified
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop liking what I don't like and all, people who frequent this shiat constantly boggle my mind. Get a thermos and make your own. Brewing a pot of coffee takes five minutes. For the price of one Starbucks you can get two full pots of coffee.

Oh you want a dessert coffee? They sell five pound bags of sugar and quarts of cream at a grocery store too.

And you won't be enriching Starbucks, you won't be creating endless plastic one time use waste.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a grande gesture.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Think of the poor customers who had to go across the street to the other Starbucks to get their coffee flavored sugar.


My favorite part of Shrec 2.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Floriduh:  The more North you go, the more South you get.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: Stop liking what I don't like and all, people who frequent this shiat constantly boggle my mind. Get a thermos and make your own. Brewing a pot of coffee takes five minutes. For the price of one Starbucks you can get two full pots of coffee.

Oh you want a dessert coffee? They sell five pound bags of sugar and quarts of cream at a grocery store too.

And you won't be enriching Starbucks, you won't be creating endless plastic one time use waste.


I don't think that's the point of this news story.

But I'll boycott Starbucks in solidarity with workers. Won't mean much since I never go there anyway
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inglixthemad: Jeebus Saves: Think of the poor customers who had to go across the street to the other Starbucks to get their coffee flavored sugar.

Type 2 diabetes in a cup.


But enough about sweet tea.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pacified: Stop liking what I don't like and all, people who frequent this shiat constantly boggle my mind. Get a thermos and make your own. Brewing a pot of coffee takes five minutes. For the price of one Starbucks you can get two full pots of coffee.

Oh you want a dessert coffee? They sell five pound bags of sugar and quarts of cream at a grocery store too.

And you won't be enriching Starbucks, you won't be creating endless plastic one time use waste.


I've got bad news for you about our sugar producers and the mafia that controls dairy production.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Nirbo: pacified: Stop liking what I don't like and all, people who frequent this shiat constantly boggle my mind. Get a thermos and make your own. Brewing a pot of coffee takes five minutes. For the price of one Starbucks you can get two full pots of coffee.

Oh you want a dessert coffee? They sell five pound bags of sugar and quarts of cream at a grocery store too.

And you won't be enriching Starbucks, you won't be creating endless plastic one time use waste.

I've got bad news for you about our sugar producers and the mafia that controls dairy production.


Supporting two bad things is better than supporting three bad things.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Constant strikes is why the union is where it is now.
And why  english car brands pretty much gone.

They need to pick a good cause and stick with it, Constant striking just annoys customers gives the union haters even more leverage.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Hour-long strike? Did that bring the mega-corporation to its knees?


Yep.  Especially with these mental giants telling customers to go to a different Starbucks.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fire them all and close up shop.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: You have to wait until peak order time. Wait until the mobile orders are slammed and backing up, the drive-thru is full and lined up out into the street, and the queue in the store is completely full. RIGHT THEN is when you strike for an hour. Get everyone in a panic, don't give them time to call in reinforcements, and it's over before they can do anything about it.


From local experience, i find it will also help if they strike on the side of the road outside the building next to their shiny new $70k+ lifted trucks while drinking out of their new $500 Yeti cooler.

/what's even the point of striking if you don't have Scabby?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Boykin said the workers were on strike to demand they receive the $15 an hour minimum pay increase which began at all non-unionized stores on Monday. The other stores were told they wouldn't receive the raise until Aug. 29.

This was really a "fuck you" by Starbucks for the store going union.

As retaliation, I shall continue to not go to any Starbucks.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pacified: Stop liking what I don't like and all, people who frequent this shiat constantly boggle my mind. Get a thermos and make your own. Brewing a pot of coffee takes five minutes. For the price of one Starbucks you can get two full pots of coffee.

Oh you want a dessert coffee? They sell five pound bags of sugar and quarts of cream at a grocery store too.

And you won't be enriching Starbucks, you won't be creating endless plastic one time use waste.


Difficulty: coffee makers get moldy very quickly.

I prefer instant decaf with zero-sugar creamer, and I just use an electric kettle.  Much easier and very quick.  I just have to put half a bottle of vinegar in it once a year to get rid of the limescale.
 
pacified
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nirbo: pacified: Stop liking what I don't like and all, people who frequent this shiat constantly boggle my mind. Get a thermos and make your own. Brewing a pot of coffee takes five minutes. For the price of one Starbucks you can get two full pots of coffee.

Oh you want a dessert coffee? They sell five pound bags of sugar and quarts of cream at a grocery store too.

And you won't be enriching Starbucks, you won't be creating endless plastic one time use waste.

I've got bad news for you about our sugar producers and the mafia that controls dairy production.


I grow my own sugar beats like every red blooded American should
 
KCinPA
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
t least Starbucks felt this store was safe enough to keep open.


"Starbucks announced in early Julyplans to permanently close 16 locations across Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and other cities by the end of the month because of a "high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe to continue to operate."


"A Philadelphia Starbucks employee described an unsafe and difficult workplace. The worker - who asked to remain anonymous due to not being authorized to speak publicly - has worked at multiple locations, including the store on 10th and Chestnut that is slated to close. He called that location "the worst one to work in," in the city.
He said he cleaned up needles and blood regularly, and at times the store had to assign one worker to act as a bouncer and ask disruptive patrons to leave over fears that fights could break out."

https://www.businessinsider.com/starbucks-closing-stores-for-safety-worker-perspectives-2022-7?amp

Of course with unionization of a lot of locations happening I'm sure these are unrelated. 🙄
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Till Deathsantis sends in cops to crack skulls.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: mrmopar5287: You have to wait until peak order time. Wait until the mobile orders are slammed and backing up, the drive-thru is full and lined up out into the street, and the queue in the store is completely full. RIGHT THEN is when you strike for an hour. Get everyone in a panic, don't give them time to call in reinforcements, and it's over before they can do anything about it.

From local experience, i find it will also help if they strike on the side of the road outside the building next to their shiny new $70k+ lifted trucks while drinking out of their new $500 Yeti cooler.

/what's even the point of striking if you don't have Scabby?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harrywonkas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I wonder how long till they shut the place down due to "lack of sales" or other bs
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

