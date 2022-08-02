 Skip to content
(The Street)   You can buy legal marijuana in Las Vegas, but it's a gamble trying to find a place to legally smoke it   (thestreet.com) divider line
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's why I eat it
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just walk down Freemont street and you'll get a contact high. I live in Alaska which is a legal state but I don't go downtown and just spark up a doobie. I smoke at night, before I go to bed and that's it.

I was in Barcelona, Spain in April and I was walking to a grocery store from my Airb&b. I got to the corner where two policia were standing and a waif of weed permeated my nose hairs. As I kept walking there was a girl smoking a joint just walking along and stood at the same corner as la policia waiting to cross the street. They didn't bat an eye.

/csb
//I need to move to Spain.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
For the last year they've been talking about marijuana cafes. Latest word is maybe we'll have something in 2023. Who knows? Everyone's high already. Doesn't matter. You smell it up and down the Strip.
 
drxym
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Last time I was in Vegas - the month the pandemic started - there was the smell of pot *everywhere*. I'm assuming the cops don't even bother trying to enforce the law, or only do if they want a reason to single someone out.

It's also funny that we were sitting in a pavillion just up from the MGM Grand having a beer and there were people were coming in and out of a shop with no sign, nothing on display inside. Took me a while to twig this was a dispensary. Absolutely no signs anywhere to say what it was selling. Looks like the pavilion is getting knocked or something since all the bars & restaurants in it are marked closed now.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jules: So, tell me again about the hash bars.
Vincent: Okay, what you wanna know?
Jules: Hash is legal there, right?
Vincent: Yeah, it's legal, but it ain't a hundred percent legal. I mean, you can't walk into a restaurant, roll a joint and start puffing away. You're only supposed to smoke in your home or certain designated places.
Jules: And those are hash bars?
Vincent: It breaks down like this: it's legal to buy it, it's legal to own it, and if you're the proprietor of a hash bar, it's legal to sell it. It's legal to carry it, but that doesn't really matter 'cause get a load of this, all right? If you get stopped by the cops in Amsterdam, it's illegal for them to search you. I mean, that's a right the cops in Amsterdam don't have.
 
