(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Bail? I'll buy that for a dollar   (fox43.com) divider line
16
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Got to love the American legal system.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Never heard of bail that cheap. Doesn't mean he is off the hook for his crime but still.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Got to love the American legal system.


I'm more interested in why they trial court set aside the verdict
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aar1012: Thoreny: Got to love the American legal system.

I'm more interested in why they trial court set aside the verdict


maybe read the article
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig...
// did this guy work for OCP?
/// guns,guns,guns
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the face of a guy whose family is friends with every cop and judge in the county.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bail is designed to ensure that the accused will appear in court. Apparently the court believes that he will appear to stand trial.  If he were considered a danger to society bail would be denied. Hopefully, the court is right on that assumption.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That sounds awfully Pro-Life of the prosecutor.....
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i'm all for bail reform/abolition of cash bail, but this whole situation seems a little...uhhh...suspect?
 
sleze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

runwiz: Bail is designed to ensure that the accused will appear in court. Apparently the court believes that he will appear to stand trial.  If he were considered a danger to society bail would be denied. Hopefully, the court is right on that assumption.


This. Bail is not supposed to be a punishment and judges that use it as such should be removed from the bench.

That said, if this guy is guilty, I hope they throw away the key when he is convicted.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Never heard of bail that cheap.


Release on recognizance is $0.
 
vmcore
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Aar1012: Thoreny: Got to love the American legal system.

I'm more interested in why they trial court set aside the verdict

Did your mother have any kids that lived long enough to learn to read?
 
freidog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He has been ordered to live with his parents

At 49; I might take prison over that really.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If he jumps bail this judge is going to get roasted.
 
buntz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
