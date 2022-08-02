 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Chase had lived at Furry Friends Ranch since 2014, but now he has found his forever home with a former employee of the shelter. "I told Chase then that when the time was right, I would be back for him," says Lundy. Welcome to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday
83
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
After melting into a puddle of goo over the weekend because my air conditioning was on the fritz in good old humid Virginia (my thermostat was reading 90°), I'm happy to show the Zeke of the week protecting my media shelves...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

LucklessWonder: After melting into a puddle of goo over the weekend because my air conditioning was on the fritz in good old humid Virginia (my thermostat was reading 90°), I'm happy to show the Zeke of the week protecting my media shelves...
[Fark user image 425x171]


Good boy, Zeke!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bo has been enjoying summer.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
For those who may know her, Farkette almostsane lost her home and all her worldly belongings to a fire on Monday.  She popped into the very end of Caturday thread to let us know she's lost everything.

As of that posting the house/trailer and shed were total loss.  Her dog was ok and one of 14 cats had been found - injured.

None of us can imagine what hell she's going through right now, and all of Caturday is anxious to help and waiting on tenterhooks for her to check in with us.

Will keep Woofday appraised when there's info to share.  In the meanwhile, all the best vibes and tots and pears and if you're inclined that way, prayers would be appreciated for those missing kitties and for almostsane's quick recovery from this devastation.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Kody impatiently waiting for me to finish work yesterday....
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Not like we were going to do anything fun-  he's HATING this hot and humid weather,  so all he's gonna do is snooze on the couch while I read.  Both of us hiding in the AC)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

fatassbastard: [Fark user image 422x750]
Bo has been enjoying summer.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Thank you!

Saw their post last night and know it's being discussed on Facebook.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Woke up this morning and started to make breakfast and the hot water heater was off. Hot water heater is in a crawlspace underneath the house. My poor broken down disabled body did not have fun going under the house. and as far as I can tell it was just the pilot light so I relit it and let's just hope it keeps working. On the other hand I almost didn't make it back into the house my poor body whaa (Yes I know there are other people with bigger problems but I just wanted to whine)
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Don't do FB. Watching TFD. Please keep me in the loop if FB or go fund me is set up! Do you know if it's the Elmo fire?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Woke up this morning and started to make breakfast and the hot water heater was off. Hot water heater is in a crawlspace underneath the house. My poor broken down disabled body did not have fun going under the house. and as far as I can tell it was just the pilot light so I relit it and let's just hope it keeps working. On the other hand I almost didn't make it back into the house my poor body whaa (Yes I know there are other people with bigger problems but I just wanted to whine)


JFC, you have to CRAWL under a house to relight your hot water heater pilot light?

You need a radio controlled piezoelectric starter so you don't have to crawl down there anymoar!  Or maybe an automatic one with an infrared detector so it knows when the flame is out!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Woke up this morning and started to make breakfast and the hot water heater was off. Hot water heater is in a crawlspace underneath the house. My poor broken down disabled body did not have fun going under the house. and as far as I can tell it was just the pilot light so I relit it and let's just hope it keeps working. On the other hand I almost didn't make it back into the house my poor body whaa (Yes I know there are other people with bigger problems but I just wanted to whine)


Did you at least let Mrs. FTP know you were under there? In case?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: Woke up this morning and started to make breakfast and the hot water heater was off. Hot water heater is in a crawlspace underneath the house. My poor broken down disabled body did not have fun going under the house. and as far as I can tell it was just the pilot light so I relit it and let's just hope it keeps working. On the other hand I almost didn't make it back into the house my poor body whaa (Yes I know there are other people with bigger problems but I just wanted to whine)

JFC, you have to CRAWL under a house to relight your hot water heater pilot light?

You need a radio controlled piezoelectric starter so you don't have to crawl down there anymoar!  Or maybe an automatic one with an infrared detector so it knows when the flame is out!


Yeah that would be nice, but not in my budget :-(
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

skybird659: Fark that Pixel: Woke up this morning and started to make breakfast and the hot water heater was off. Hot water heater is in a crawlspace underneath the house. My poor broken down disabled body did not have fun going under the house. and as far as I can tell it was just the pilot light so I relit it and let's just hope it keeps working. On the other hand I almost didn't make it back into the house my poor body whaa (Yes I know there are other people with bigger problems but I just wanted to whine)

Did you at least let Mrs. FTP know you were under there? In case?


Heck yeah I had to wait till she got up so that I could have her as a Spotter
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: skybird659: Fark that Pixel: Woke up this morning and started to make breakfast and the hot water heater was off. Hot water heater is in a crawlspace underneath the house. My poor broken down disabled body did not have fun going under the house. and as far as I can tell it was just the pilot light so I relit it and let's just hope it keeps working. On the other hand I almost didn't make it back into the house my poor body whaa (Yes I know there are other people with bigger problems but I just wanted to whine)

Did you at least let Mrs. FTP know you were under there? In case?

Heck yeah I had to wait till she got up so that I could have her as a Spotter


Oh, good. Same rule applies when up on roof! Lol! We're good, but Loki Lurks!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Kody impatiently waiting for me to finish work yesterday....[Fark user image 425x566]
(Not like we were going to do anything fun-  he's HATING this hot and humid weather,  so all he's gonna do is snooze on the couch while I read.  Both of us hiding in the AC)


Salem has been snoozing on the top of my computer chair a lot these past few hot days. I think it's because he's more in direct line with the AC (Heating/cooling unit is on the wall above the balcony slider).
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

All we know is that everything was lost in a fire.

I,  or someone who has news will update when there's more info
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Thank you!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

I just found a news story from her town from about 12 hours ago. The fire grew to an acre and they needed to air drop water on it.
Holy fark, I really hope she's okay
Holy fark, I really hope she's okay
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

I just found a news story from her town from about 12 hours ago. The fire grew to an acre and they needed to air drop water on it.
Holy fark, I really hope she's okay


Oh geez.
Well that answers that question.  Wildfire.

So hopefully she's already in touch with Red Cross etc. and getting the basic immediate needs managed.

We are ready when she checks in to fill in whatever we can for her.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Oh geez.
Well that answers that question.  Wildfire.

So hopefully she's already in touch with Red Cross etc. and getting the basic immediate needs managed.

We are ready when she checks in to fill in whatever we can for her.


The story specifically mentioned it started with a trailer, so seems like a solid match. Yeah.
My heart weeps for her
My heart weeps for her
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Woke up this morning and started to make breakfast and the hot water heater was off. Hot water heater is in a crawlspace underneath the house. My poor broken down disabled body did not have fun going under the house. and as far as I can tell it was just the pilot light so I relit it and let's just hope it keeps working. On the other hand I almost didn't make it back into the house my poor body whaa (Yes I know there are other people with bigger problems but I just wanted to whine)


I'm glad it was just the pilot light, but I can well imagine what you had to go through. :(
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Can you link the story please?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Woke up this morning and started to make breakfast and the hot water heater was off. Hot water heater is in a crawlspace underneath the house. My poor broken down disabled body did not have fun going under the house. and as far as I can tell it was just the pilot light so I relit it and let's just hope it keeps working. On the other hand I almost didn't make it back into the house my poor body whaa (Yes I know there are other people with bigger problems but I just wanted to whine)

I'm glad it was just the pilot light, but I can well imagine what you had to go through. :(


I'm starting to feel like I can move around again, but for some reason that I'm not real ambitious to do anything right now :-) I just hope that fixes it
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Woke up this morning and started to make breakfast and the hot water heater was off. Hot water heater is in a crawlspace underneath the house. My poor broken down disabled body did not have fun going under the house. and as far as I can tell it was just the pilot light so I relit it and let's just hope it keeps working. On the other hand I almost didn't make it back into the house my poor body whaa (Yes I know there are other people with bigger problems but I just wanted to whine)

I'm glad it was just the pilot light, but I can well imagine what you had to go through. :(

I'm starting to feel like I can move around again, but for some reason that I'm not real ambitious to do anything right now :-) I just hope that fixes it


I don't blame you at all.  If it happened to me I would have had to find someone else to take care of it because I have pretty bad claustrophobia .
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I found an article about a trailer fire in Arlee..and the fire started in the trailer, and grew to an acre. I don't know if this was hers or not.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

tigerose: I found an article about a trailer fire in Arlee..and the fire started in the trailer, and grew to an acre. I don't know if this was hers or not.


Currently 37 active fires in Montana. 24 major.

https://montana.maps.arcgis.com/apps/MapSeries/index.html?appid=be83aa7c0bf24fbe9006e90c70911db5
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Forgot my obligatory welcome pic...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

I'm not sure she'd want her location broadcast......  maybe email it?
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Yes, please
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Was really looking for more updates on almostsane.  Heart goes out, and much concern for all the animals.

I know when my folks lost their house to fire, it was horrible for them, and it sounds like they were in a much better situation;  able to know they had all their animals out safely and with help of neighbors corralled, and were able to move in with a relative on other side of town.    Insurance helped with salvage of what bits were salvagable/restorable.   And eventually they were able to rebuild.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

dennishiding: Was really looking for more updates on almostsane.  Heart goes out, and much concern for all the animals.

I know when my folks lost their house to fire, it was horrible for them, and it sounds like they were in a much better situation;  able to know they had all their animals out safely and with help of neighbors corralled, and were able to move in with a relative on other side of town.    Insurance helped with salvage of what bits were salvagable/restorable.   And eventually they were able to rebuild.


Still waiting for word from her. She did a drive by post in Caturday, telling us of her tragedy. I do not know if she had insurance. I know her budget was mighty slim. I do know she has her dog, one cat, and her truck and phone.

Of all the things, I am more worried about her donkey. I know she loves it. Hopefully it was able to move away from the fire in time.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Forgot my obligatory welcome pic...
[Fark user image 425x280]


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

tigerose: dennishiding: Was really looking for more updates on almostsane.  Heart goes out, and much concern for all the animals.

I know when my folks lost their house to fire, it was horrible for them, and it sounds like they were in a much better situation;  able to know they had all their animals out safely and with help of neighbors corralled, and were able to move in with a relative on other side of town.    Insurance helped with salvage of what bits were salvagable/restorable.   And eventually they were able to rebuild.

Still waiting for word from her. She did a drive by post in Caturday, telling us of her tragedy. I do not know if she had insurance. I know her budget was mighty slim. I do know she has her dog, one cat, and her truck and phone.

Of all the things, I am more worried about her donkey. I know she loves it. Hopefully it was able to move away from the fire in time.


The waiting and not knowing!!

She popped in to tell us,  she will pop back in when she can to let us know what's up.

In the meanwhile,  we worry,  we hope, and we think of ways we can help when the time comes to step up.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dog days of August.  Caption reads, "shine your light - you never know who will see it".
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: tigerose: dennishiding: Was really looking for more updates on almostsane.  Heart goes out, and much concern for all the animals.

I know when my folks lost their house to fire, it was horrible for them, and it sounds like they were in a much better situation;  able to know they had all their animals out safely and with help of neighbors corralled, and were able to move in with a relative on other side of town.    Insurance helped with salvage of what bits were salvagable/restorable.   And eventually they were able to rebuild.

Still waiting for word from her. She did a drive by post in Caturday, telling us of her tragedy. I do not know if she had insurance. I know her budget was mighty slim. I do know she has her dog, one cat, and her truck and phone.

Of all the things, I am more worried about her donkey. I know she loves it. Hopefully it was able to move away from the fire in time.

The waiting and not knowing!!

She popped in to tell us,  she will pop back in when she can to let us know what's up.

In the meanwhile,  we worry,  we hope, and we think of ways we can help when the time comes to step up.


She did say her computers were lost in the fire, so it's possible she's having issues getting online with her phone. I'm assuming that is how she posted on Monday night.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: ProcrastinationStation: tigerose: dennishiding: Was really looking for more updates on almostsane.  Heart goes out, and much concern for all the animals.

I know when my folks lost their house to fire, it was horrible for them, and it sounds like they were in a much better situation;  able to know they had all their animals out safely and with help of neighbors corralled, and were able to move in with a relative on other side of town.    Insurance helped with salvage of what bits were salvagable/restorable.   And eventually they were able to rebuild.

Still waiting for word from her. She did a drive by post in Caturday, telling us of her tragedy. I do not know if she had insurance. I know her budget was mighty slim. I do know she has her dog, one cat, and her truck and phone.

Of all the things, I am more worried about her donkey. I know she loves it. Hopefully it was able to move away from the fire in time.

The waiting and not knowing!!

She popped in to tell us,  she will pop back in when she can to let us know what's up.

In the meanwhile,  we worry,  we hope, and we think of ways we can help when the time comes to step up.

She did say her computers were lost in the fire, so it's possible she's having issues getting online with her phone. I'm assuming that is how she posted on Monday night.


I think she popped in on her phone.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Yes, she popped in on her phone. I know in her area she often needed a hotspot from the library to Caturday.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

tigerose: Yes, she popped in on her phone. I know in her area she often needed a hotspot from the library to Caturday.


Unless it was in her truck she probably lost the charger in the fire.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
