Armed store owner almost disarms assault rifle brandishing robber
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
I laughed at this louder than I should have.
 
samsquatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I guess that made it ok to park in the handicapped spot!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All I want to do is...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/not gonna take my money
 
Theeng
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For all that people walk around with their stupidly accessorized ARs, the best defense gun is still a pump-action 12 gauge with buckshot.  You don't even need to worry about high-capacity magazine bans, plus the racking of a shotgun is VERY good at getting a point across.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 812x83]
I laughed at this louder than I should have.


"No he didn't!"
"What's that then?!"
"I've had worse!"
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I wonder if any of them yelled Shotgun! as they ran back to their car.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Theeng: For all that people walk around with their stupidly accessorized ARs, the best defense gun is still a pump-action 12 gauge with buckshot.  You don't even need to worry about high-capacity magazine bans, plus the racking of a shotgun is VERY good at getting a point across.


Well.....

A semi-auto shotgun would be better, but the sound of a pump action is the international language for "get the f*ck off my property".
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Finding Out" phase intensifies...
 
Dodo David
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The robber is a wimp. If he were tough, then he would have yelled, "It's just a flesh wound!"
 
