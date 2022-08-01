 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man decided to get rid of his meth by throwing it into the river, does not account for the tree standing in his way   (wfxl.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, traffic stop, United Artists Records, container of meth, Man, river, police  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Some guy nearby crashed on a bridge and tried doing the same thing with the needle he had in his arm when he crashed.

He threw it right onto a job site, 100 feet from the water.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear, officer. It was a bologna sandwich in there! I don't know how it turned into meth!
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: I swear, officer. It was a bologna sandwich in there! I don't know how it turned into meth!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
58 is way too old to be doing meth. I quit when I turned 57 1/2.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ktybear
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tupperware floats
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tangential: do you think the inventors of Tupperware just sat around saying, "Let's invent something that reminds us of that one time we had spaghetti five years ago"?
 
