(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida's finest go to wrong address and attempt to evict a homeowner from her own house   (wfla.com) divider line
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Well I hope her lawsuit is epic and she can evict the cops from their homes.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's Florida. They don't read, and certainly won't give any legitimacy to any of those "Arabic" numeral thingies that are only for woke communists and homosexuals who are trying to groom their children. She's lucky they didn't just kick the door and go in blasting with their ARs.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They hire illiterate cops now?  Nice.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

groppet: Well I hope her lawsuit is epic and she can evict the cops from their homes.


BWAHAHAHAHAHA! SCOTUS will just rule law enforcement was absolute immunity.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So what would have happened to her if she'd gone the Florida route and "stood her ground" against what seemed to be intruders by firing shots through the door?
 
eKonk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

groppet: Well I hope her lawsuit is epic and she can evict the cops from their homes.


I suppose a lawsuit for the cost of a new lock, keyed alike if she so chooses, with installation, could be considered "epic" in some respects, but it's doubtful there's some legal loophole that allows eviction of someone with qualified immunity...

/real news story here: cops made a mistake, were called on it, and actually acknowledged the error
//they truly are "Florida's finest"
///three, for some reason
 
Target Builder
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

groppet: Well I hope her lawsuit is epic and she can evict the cops from their homes.


Fortunately these guys seemed on the ball enough to listen to the homeowner for a few seconds instead of dragging her out into the street and pulverizing her for "resisting arrest".

Looks like the maximum damages here are, maybe, a new lock bolt.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Being Florida cops, I'm shocked that they stopped when they realized their error.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"I just think - if I didn't catch it, would all my stuff be in the driveway? I don't know. I don't know how it would've played out if I didn't catch it," said Michele.

Yes, yes you do.  You just correctly assessed the situation.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FTFA:

A spokesperson with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office said they're investigating the incident to find out how the mistake was made.

Ya really need an investigation to figure out that the deputies didn't bother to verify the address?
 
Skarekrough
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: "I just think - if I didn't catch it, would all my stuff be in the driveway? I don't know. I don't know how it would've played out if I didn't catch it," said Michele.

Yes, yes you do.  You just correctly assessed the situation.


I'm certain it would have worked out fine, the Police would have investigated themselves and found no wrongdoing.

Oh, for her?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ less than a minute ago  
How difficult is it to look at a street address on paper and then verify it with the physical location?  It must be very damned difficult seeing as how stories like this pop up often (such as contractors demolishing the wrong house).
 
