 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSL Salt Lake City)   Must have been a very large spider   (ksl.com) divider line
11
    More: Asinine, Provo, Utah, Utah County, Utah, Mapleton, Utah, Nebo School District, Springville, Utah, Reports of a fire, Provo-Orem metropolitan area, Police  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Aug 2022 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy's a double asshole then. Spiders are great.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ed Willy: [Fark user image image 640x480]


Wrong state.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
static.wixstatic.comView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: [Fark user image image 425x238]


I see this is already covered
 
Sasquach
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
How do they even determine what happened?

Did this dipshiat call police and say "totes my fault, tried to kill a spider and well...send fire fighters"
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sasquach: How do they even determine what happened?

Did this dipshiat call police and say "totes my fault, tried to kill a spider and well...send fire fighters"


Reading is hard.

"As fire (crews) responded, they got to the area where it appeared that the fire had started, and there was a man there with his dog," said Utah County Sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon. "(The man) told them that he was there and that he was the one who started it and that he had been using a lighter to burn a spider.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.