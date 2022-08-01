 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Move to Russia, land of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
* Cheap gas
* Christianity
* No cancel culture

Gee, I wonder who their target demo is? Would sure be a shame if millions of MAGAts moved to Russia.

And by "a shame" I mean "the best possible thing that could happen for the US".
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I assume they want you to bring your gun collection, because they're running out and having difficulty restocking...
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wow. That's like my fantasy. All the right wingers move to Mordor so the actual people in the Americas can have some civilization for a change.

They can go hate black people and mexicans for no reason from a place that doesn't have any for them to harm. They can fark their cousins, fire their murdertools off the back porch, raise exotic big cats for youtube clicks and grift off eachother where they can't harm any actual people anyone will miss. They can burn coal and peat moss, drink out of lead pipes, whatever gets them off.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I owned Russia and Hell I'd live in Hell and rent out Russia.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Блядь.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They're competing with West Virginia?
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK, we HAVE to talk about how the ad included "beautify women" as if women were some resource to exploit.

Yes, right-wing males (the target demo of the ad) see women as second-class citizens.

And this point should be highlighted to say how shiatty and sexist and shiatty Russian culture is.

And how American right-wingers and Russia is a shiatty match is shiatty heaven.
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ababyatemydingo: OK, we HAVE to talk about how the ad included "beautify women" as if women were some resource to exploit.

Yes, right-wing males (the target demo of the ad) see women as second-class citizens.

And this point should be highlighted to say how shiatty and sexist and shiatty Russian culture is.

And how American right-wingers and Russia is a shiatty match is made in shiatty heaven.


(fixed it)
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah... the lemmings lure of Christianity and cheap gas
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

neongoats: Wow. That's like my fantasy. All the right wingers move to Mordor so the actual people in the Americas can have some civilization for a change.

They can go hate black people and mexicans for no reason from a place that doesn't have any for them to harm. They can fark their cousins, fire their murdertools off the back porch, raise exotic big cats for youtube clicks and grift off eachother where they can't harm any actual people anyone will miss. They can burn coal and peat moss, drink out of lead pipes, whatever gets them off.


Putin is very serious about gun control, though. Can't have an armed peasant uprising.

I heard something about women being quite open to doing anything on the first date.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Sounds like a South Park episode.

The Whites are moving to Russia!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No cancel culture?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size


Try bad mouthing the government or Putin and you'll find out what it's like to be cancelled from existence.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
centrifugal bumblepuppy:

I heard something about women being quite open to doing anything on the first date.

Like take your wallet and kill you?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes absolutely go to Russia, and discover what living in a police state is REALLY like. Learn what happens when the cops really can do anything they want and also don't have minorities to take their aggressions out on. Please go find out what it means to have courts that listen to your complaint and then say "why do you bother us with petty problems? This is what Mafiya is for."

And no, you can't come back. You thought it would be just what you wanted, now lie in it.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No cancel culture? Then how come people literally aren't allowed to talk shiat about putin lest they be cancelled from life.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lenin could be "moody and volatile",[482] and Pipes deemed him to be "a thoroughgoing misanthrope",[483] a view rejected by Read, who highlighted many instances in which Lenin displayed kindness, particularly toward children.[484] According to several biographers, Lenin was intolerant of opposition and often dismissed outright opinions that differed from his own.[485] He could be "venomous in his critique of others", exhibiting a propensity for mockery, ridicule, and ad hominem attacks on those who disagreed with him.[486] He ignored facts that did not suit his argument,[487] abhorred compromise,[488] and very rarely admitted his own errors.[489]

The captioned picture rings true.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sorry, I'm looking for cheap women and yogurt culture.

Come back to me, Mesopotamia, I CAN CHANGE!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love "articles" about videos that don't link to the video. It's much more enlightening and satisfying to read 10 captioned stills than watch for myself.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Lenin could be "moody and volatile",[482] and Pipes deemed him to be "a thoroughgoing misanthrope",[483] a view rejected by Read, who highlighted many instances in which Lenin displayed kindness, particularly toward children.[484]


Lenin was shaving with open razor outside his datcha. A little child was passing and asked "What are you doing, Mr Lenin?" Lenin replied  "I'm shaving"
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

centrifugal bumblepuppy: I heard something about women being quite open to doing anything on the first date.


I'm willing to test this theory out and report back. Sure, I might die, but I feel it's worth the risk.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
