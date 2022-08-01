 Skip to content
(Fark)   Rain, rain, go away, come again another day, you're drowning my potatoes, you jackass, knock it off - or, you can rain all over the Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday August 2, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
EatenTheSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Rain?
The Temptations - I wish it would rain
Youtube Z-es4Q8AJaU
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
It's finally raining here after a few weeks without.
The melons and squash and tomatoes are still going strong and I'll be planting another round of peas, spinach, carrots and beets soon.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And I have a few apples! Three-year-old trees.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
All the hen & chicks pots went crazy. 11 blooms in 3 pots.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made more jalapeno poppers with my jalapenos. They never get old to make.
 
Lee451 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trained wops are balling on my bed... Doesn't everyone like Burt Bacharat?

My passiflora are growing slightly faster now wnd I have some fruits showing up. I planted an edulis whick also bears fruit. I had one grow for 10 years but it seldom fruited. I hope the incarnatawill inspire it.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This year the tyranny of an acorn squash plant (look at me wrong and I die) has taken all the joy out of gardening.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"...you're drowning my potatoes, you jackass, knock it off"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Went to visit my parents over the weekend. My mom was curious what this thing in the middle of her Cleomes was so she let it grow. I'm thinking maybe a Veronica of some sort? Any ideas? (west-central Wisconsin, but it could have blown in from a neighbor so it isn't necessarily a native)
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bees! (on Mom's coneflowers) I love it when they get those little saddlebags of pollen.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I was trying to take a picture of this bee on the flower and then they took off right when I snapped. First time I've ever seen a green bee! (which I thought would be easy to identify since it's green but turns out there's hundreds of bee species in Wisconsin so... yeah, I think it might be a green sweat bee but not positive)

Fark user imageView Full Size


And when I got back to my place the first sunflower had opened.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
