(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Hobby Lobby continues Jesus' work   (kiro7.com) divider line
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, dear. Angry Flower isn't going to be happy about this.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Next time he should dress like Jesus and hand out Chic-Fila sandwiches and Diet Coke and mini MoonPies.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

optikeye: Next time he should dress like Jesus and hand out Chic-Fila sandwiches and Diet Coke and mini MoonPies.


Would Filet-O-Fish be too on the nose for a Jesus metaphor?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
ACAB.

/It works for both cops and Christians for this story!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If I lived nearby I'd start some shiat there until they trespassed me. Then I'd tell them I don't shop at their shiatty store for bigots anyway and to burn in hell, employees included.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon

When did we start using the word "trespassed" this way?  It sounds like his person was violated.

Was he removed for trespassing?  Arrested?  Or did they board his vessel, as this language indicates?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Jesus.
 
LaViergeNoire [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Naido: An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon

When did we start using the word "trespassed" this way?  It sounds like his person was violated.

Was he removed for trespassing?  Arrested?  Or did they board his vessel, as this language indicates?


Yes I am reading the comments here and hoping to figure out when trespass became a transitive verb.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Forgive us our trespasses except on Hobby Lobby property.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

gunga galunga: Oh, dear. Angry Flower isn't going to be happy about this.


Hey, one outta two ain't bad!
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pffft. It's not clear that Jesus would want you to give thirsty people something to drink. If he did he would have stated it plainly like he did about abortion and the gays.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

LaViergeNoire: Naido: An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon

When did we start using the word "trespassed" this way?  It sounds like his person was violated.

Was he removed for trespassing?  Arrested?  Or did they board his vessel, as this language indicates?

Yes I am reading the comments here and hoping to figure out when trespass became a transitive verb.


It's shorthand for "issued a notice of trespass".
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hobby Lobby?

More like Farkwad Hut.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: ACAB.

/It works for both cops and Christians for this story!


Don't you mean 'BSAB" in regard to cops & god-bothers?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Jesus wept
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GOD HATES NARCS
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LaViergeNoire: Naido: An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon

When did we start using the word "trespassed" this way?  It sounds like his person was violated.

Was he removed for trespassing?  Arrested?  Or did they board his vessel, as this language indicates?

Yes I am reading the comments here and hoping to figure out when trespass became a transitive verb.

It's shorthand for "issued a notice of trespass".


And everybody knows that, except apparently pedants
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LaViergeNoire: Naido: An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon

When did we start using the word "trespassed" this way?  It sounds like his person was violated.

Was he removed for trespassing?  Arrested?  Or did they board his vessel, as this language indicates?

Yes I am reading the comments here and hoping to figure out when trespass became a transitive verb.

It's shorthand for "issued a notice of trespass".


Dragged out of copspeak AFAIK
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
'forgive us our trespass as we forgive those who trespass against us'
The Lord's prayer

If only Hobby lobby had some Christians working there.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That might have scared off some old ladies from buying fake flowers..Without that sweet sweet income,
how will the owners be able to buy more stolen antiquities to fund their for profit museum of grift?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Should've gave them Holy water
 
Langdon_777
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You have to be asked to leave and refuse before you can be trespassed - oh and the police cannot seek a trespass, the property owner must seek them.  You can tell this is all bullshiat by the cops saying "you went a couple of feet onto Hobby Lobby property."
 
Loren
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Benevolent Misanthrope: LaViergeNoire: Naido: An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon

When did we start using the word "trespassed" this way?  It sounds like his person was violated.

Was he removed for trespassing?  Arrested?  Or did they board his vessel, as this language indicates?

Yes I am reading the comments here and hoping to figure out when trespass became a transitive verb.

It's shorthand for "issued a notice of trespass".

And everybody knows that, except apparently pedants


Apparently some didn't.
 
wademh
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hobby Lobby: I was told there would be no Matth
 
King Something
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How very Christ-like of them.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Pffft. It's not clear that Jesus would want you to give thirsty people something to drink. If he did he would have stated it plainly like he did about abortion and the gays.


And skrimps!
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: You have to be asked to leave and refuse before you can be trespassed - oh and the police cannot seek a trespass, the property owner must seek them.  You can tell this is all bullshiat by the cops saying "you went a couple of feet onto Hobby Lobby property."


That is technically correct but not really relevant in this case since someone from Hobby Lobby did call the police.  They are the real assholes in this story.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Loren: replacementcool: Benevolent Misanthrope: LaViergeNoire: Naido: An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon

When did we start using the word "trespassed" this way?  It sounds like his person was violated.

Was he removed for trespassing?  Arrested?  Or did they board his vessel, as this language indicates?

Yes I am reading the comments here and hoping to figure out when trespass became a transitive verb.

It's shorthand for "issued a notice of trespass".

And everybody knows that, except apparently pedants

Apparently some didn't.


Yeah I addressed them. Pedants.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NINEv2: EvilEgg: Pffft. It's not clear that Jesus would want you to give thirsty people something to drink. If he did he would have stated it plainly like he did about abortion and the gays.

And skrimps!


And ribs!

/yah Eve, I want that one back
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I ignored my principles a few years back and went there to get something because all the online retailers were charging at least twice as much and I had tried a real hobby shop first only to find out that it had closed. It was a choice of Hobby Lobby or price gougers on the internet.

After reading this I think I'd rather go with the price-gougers. At lea$t I under$tand their motivation.

I never considered Hobby Lobby to be a real hobby shop anyway. I think of it as more of a craft store, but I know that's subjective. The hobby shop I wanted to go to sold model trains, model car and plane kits and such....and a whole section just for R/C car people. They even had a model railroad - nothing too fancy, but the trains ran and those things are always a work in progress.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hobby Lobby, owned by Christian conservative Steve Green, rose to political and legal prominence when the company argued that its corporate spirituality entitles Hobby Lobby to deny contraception coverage to its employees. Green also made headlines for creating a Bible curriculum to be used in public schools.

...and on and on and on.
Hobby Lobby makes Chik-Fil-A look like a gay bar.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: LaViergeNoire: Naido: An independent community activist organizer says he was trespassed by the Hobby Lobby in Mount Vernon

When did we start using the word "trespassed" this way?  It sounds like his person was violated.

Was he removed for trespassing?  Arrested?  Or did they board his vessel, as this language indicates?

Yes I am reading the comments here and hoping to figure out when trespass became a transitive verb.

It's shorthand for "issued a notice of trespass".

Dragged out of copspeak AFAIK


Lawspeak. It's how you issue a notice of tresspass.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Langdon_777: You have to be asked to leave and refuse before you can be trespassed - oh and the police cannot seek a trespass, the property owner must seek them.  You can tell this is all bullshiat by the cops saying "you went a couple of feet onto Hobby Lobby property."


If you RTFA you see that is, in fact, what happened.
 
JRoo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They need human sacrifices.

I think they deal in stolen antiquities because they're trying to resurrect an ancient, evil, deity of some sort.

Not sure yet but the last time I tried to peek in their back room, they threw glitter and craft-supplies in my face and I woke up in Egypt, 7 years in the past.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Hobby Lobby, owned by Christian conservative Steve Green, rose to political and legal prominence when the company argued that its corporate spirituality entitles Hobby Lobby to deny contraception coverage to its employees. Green also made headlines for creating a Bible curriculum to be used in public schools.

...and on and on and on.
Hobby Lobby makes Chik-Fil-A look like a gay bar.


Hey don't forget that time they directly and intentionally funded Isis by smuggling religious artifacts.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
At least the ad that showed up on the page was for Christian merchandise

i.clickagy.comView Full Size
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Begoggle: Hobby Lobby, owned by Christian conservative Steve Green, rose to political and legal prominence when the company argued that its corporate spirituality entitles Hobby Lobby to deny contraception coverage to its employees. Green also made headlines for creating a Bible curriculum to be used in public schools.

...and on and on and on.
Hobby Lobby makes Chik-Fil-A look like a gay bar.

Hey don't forget that time they directly and intentionally funded Isis by smuggling religious artifacts.


Which turned out to be fake and also got them fined.  So, they got swindled, supported terrorists, and got punished for it.  A trifecta of schadenfreude.  Just glorious.
 
