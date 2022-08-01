 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   For the well-to-do Hobbit   (zillow.com) divider line
15
    More: Cool, United States, House, Network Ten, 1940 births, Charlevoix Mushroom House, coldest winters, unique hobbit-home style, new owner  
•       •       •

797 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2022 at 11:04 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
replacementcool
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That is not a hobbit hole, I should know, I live about an hour away from Hobbiton.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Like a Took, or a Brandybuck! Ka-ching!
 
cosmiquemuffin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but a hobbit would never have such a small kitchen in a 7Br/7Ba house. No.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


yeah no thanks.  Cleaning the mineral staining and soap scum off of our flat tile and grout in our shower is obnoxious enough.
 
Anoria [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think they could have made the windows look less modern, personally, but there's more than enough charm with them as is.

Please also greenlight the announcement when the new owner opens it up as a bed and breakfast, because I would book in an instant. Preferably the spiral staircase room.
 
docsigma
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maaaaaaaan....why can't I be rich and in that area?!


WANT !1!1!
 
Loris [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know homes usually go for more than the tax assessment, but 13 times the assessed value is farking crazy.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
One bottle rocket from oblivion.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It might be a fun vacation home but... I checked the street view and there's a whole pull off area right across from it for people to stop and get out of their cars to stare at the house and take photos. No thanks. (I'm sure many go to the door to ask to look around inside..)
 
darkeyes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Built in 1920?  Someone really was a Tolkien fan.
 
all_I_have_is_Fark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The new "mushroom house design", conceived on a napkin by the new owner, took nearly 2 years to finalize."

ewww...
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No self-respecting hobbit would live that far above the ground.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What did Gandalf have in his pipe?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 minute ago  

New Rising Sun: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 569x383]

yeah no thanks.  Cleaning the mineral staining and soap scum off of our flat tile and grout in our shower is obnoxious enough.


If you can afford that house, you can afford the staff to do that for youz
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.