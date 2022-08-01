 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Nothing to see here, just Russia snuggling oil to China by turning off transponders and transferring oil to other ships at sea   (biz.crast.net) divider line
59
    More: Scary, Petroleum, Ship, European Union, Transport, Shipping, Central Asia, ship transfers, commodity data company  
•       •       •

601 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2022 at 9:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Snuggling?
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: Snuggling?


They tried to cuddle it into China but it was too conspicuous.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess that was in the gritty reboot.

snuggler
Youtube UQbTGShzF4s
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's always about oil, isn't it?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ImpendingCynic: Snuggling?


Foreign policy makes for strange bedfellows.
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If these aren't official sales, that should mean it only affects the price of snuggling on the black market.

It should force SNUGGLEPEC to lower their global prices even further due to lower snuggle demand from China.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
todayifoundout.comView Full Size


How much oil can they fit in that bear anyway...?
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby meant "snnuggling".
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they hit the anus?
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the transponders are off then any subs in the area should sink the two vessels to remove the navigational hazards...
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shostie: [todayifoundout.com image 720x553]

How much oil can they fit in that bear anyway...?


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they keep sliding off the bed?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Breaker Moran: Did they hit the anus?


Oil is getting pretty clever if it now snuggles prior to hitting the anus.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they took olestra off the market because of oily discharge
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: ImpendingCynic: Snuggling?

They tried to cuddle it into China but it was too conspicuous.


Couldn't they have just quietly spooned it into China?
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Seize the ships and resell the oil. As shiatty as Russia's navy is, any country with some diesel subs can pull it off.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Codenamechaz: ImpendingCynic: Snuggling?

They tried to cuddle it into China but it was too conspicuous.

Couldn't they have just quietly spooned it into China?


That takes too long
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Snuggling?


Let those among us who haven't spooned with a barrel of Brent crude, cast the first stone
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If they're sneaking in oil, it's probably a given that snuggle lube products are going in too.
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: ImpendingCynic: Snuggling?

Let those among us who haven't spooned with a barrel of Brent crude, cast the first stone


This isn't an RNC meeting
 
Bondith
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This thread is black gold.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Snorgling?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What snuggling oil may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just like me China will only be able to handle 5-10 minutes of that after the transaction is done.
 
cb1234
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sorry china, I have to work early, I'll txt you
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Lolol, if your selling oil via ship to ship transfer instead of a pipeline, you've pretty much hit rock bottom. That's a mighty small bit in comparison.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why would they bother trying to hide this? Russia and China don't really give a rats ass what anyone else thinks about anything.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Should have used amazon:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/GLENN-FREY-SNUGGLERS-BLUES-BELONG/dp/B00DU5R39S
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Al Tsheimers: Why would they bother trying to hide this? Russia and China don't really give a rats ass what anyone else thinks about anything.


Exactly what I was wondering.
 
Thingster
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why would they need to do that, when we're selling our SPR to China anyway.
 
loudboy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Am I on crazy pills or are there just tons of typos in headlines and bylines tonight?

/I feel like I'm on crazy pills
 
munko
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Codenamechaz: ImpendingCynic: Snuggling?

They tried to cuddle it into China but it was too conspicuous.

Couldn't they have just quietly spooned it into China?


not a chance. the back door passage is the best way.  and going from snuggling to the back door is easy.  just ask my wife.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He'll be sorry, when the Snuggie hits the anus.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So China is now Russia's Schnuggle-bunny?
That's a twist.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size

i'm in
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Goddamned snugglers.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: ImpendingCynic: Snuggling?

They tried to cuddle it into China but it was too conspicuous.


Spooning it into China would've been too slow.
 
thisispete
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rolladuck [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Snorgling?

[Fark user image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
animal color
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

loudboy: Am I on crazy pills or are there just tons of typos in headlines and bylines tonight?

/I feel like I'm on crazy pills


Somebody sent Drew a bottle of the good stuff.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Snuggling?


Perhaps you'd understand it better standing in my shoes, it's the ultimate enticement, it's the snuggler's blues.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

loudboy: Am I on crazy pills or are there just tons of typos in headlines and bylines tonight?

/I feel like I'm on crazy pills


Headline typos/syntax errors = clicks.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The best snugglers use the Kessel Run
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thisispete: [Fark user image image 850x504]


Vegan? Seriously?
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

puffy999: Shostie: [todayifoundout.com image 720x553]

How much oil can they fit in that bear anyway...?

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 250x444] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh man.... there are like three forums I am going to get banned from now
 
cb1234
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thisispete: [Fark user image image 850x504]


I don't know if I've ever looked for vegan lube before. Is that a kink?
 
cb1234
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Currently unavailable. I bet.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: It's always about oil, isn't it?


Oil is the only thing Russia has to offer.

That and scientists, and those are hard to snuggle.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: ImpendingCynic: Snuggling?

They tried to cuddle it into China but it was too conspicuous.


Spooning takes too long, too.

That said, BusinessNews ? Seems not very legit of a news source, but feel free to correct me.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.