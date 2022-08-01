 Skip to content
(NBC Montana)   What person through yonder window breaks? 'Tis the skylight and she is dead   (nbcmontana.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Officers did not know why the trio was on the gym roof.

Darwin likes to play with drunk people.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So...she shattered the glass ceiling?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Funny, it always works in the cartoons
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a stupid farking way to go. Right?  20 years old and her life amounted to, what?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: What a stupid farking way to go. Right?  20 years old and her life amounted to, what?


Probably about 110 lbs or so of goo...

Some janitor(s)  probably going to really upset they messed up his floor too..So help you if your blood
and guts get into tongue and groove of their basketball court...You'll be glad you're dead...
 
Robinfro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
20, at 2:30a, when the new school year is about to start.

Someone got drunk and nostalgic, & either forgot about the skylight or it'd been painted over some time in the last 2 years.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad fell through a skylight, we got 20+ inches of snow. He was on the roof sweeping the snow off with a push broom. Took a step back and boom, fell until his armpits caught on the frame. He said he hung there for a few minutes screaming but we didn't hear him as the snow on the roof was a great sound insulator. He finally figured he had a few more minutes until his arms were going to give out and he was going to fall 1.5 stories into concrete and random pointy objects so he started swinging his legs till he caught a rafter and wrapped his legs around it and lowered himself down and then laid across a few rafters screaming till I came and grabbed the ladder and helped him down. He replaced the skylight with a few LED panel lights.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're heading to the gym in .26 seconds...
 
neapoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: neapoi: What a stupid farking way to go. Right?  20 years old and her life amounted to, what?

Probably about 110 lbs or so of goo...

Some janitor(s)  probably going to really upset they messed up his floor too..So help you if your blood
and guts get into tongue and groove of their basketball court...You'll be glad you're dead...


Exactly!  Bet that floor had already seen its summer refinishing.... There is at least one overworked janitor in this scenario.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Officers did not know why the trio was on the gym roof.

Darwin likes to play with drunk people.


Threesome.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: What a stupid farking way to go. Right?  20 years old and her life amounted to, what?


Don't care, had sex.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: So...she shattered the glass ceiling?


Ok I laughed but... damn
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Officers did not know why the trio was on the gym roof."

My money is on selfies.
 
olorin604
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Columbia falls high school.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What a way to stay the same age.

townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

neapoi: What a stupid farking way to go. Right?  20 years old and her life amounted to, what?


For one some Internet randos get to make comments (for better or for worse) about her final moment on this mortal coil.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I stopped in to see if she was murderized  by folks.   Some old person has to have seen  that cartoon other than me.  I can't remember it. Tom and Jerry?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You would think a skylight in Montana would be able to support a person given the snow load it would have to be designed to support.  Maybe the distribution of weight, idk.
 
