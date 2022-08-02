 Skip to content
Always read the fine print, even if it is about making swords
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Does not seem unreasonable
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Does not seem unreasonable


At all.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For people who really want to study the blade
 
Watubi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I spent more time/hours taking classes and studying in college.  Definitely wasn't free
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: vudukungfu: Does not seem unreasonable

At all.


Except for the "no pay" part. It's a five-year-plus stint learning and practicing the craft, not a summer internship as a gopher.
 
Fano
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: Benevolent Misanthrope: vudukungfu: Does not seem unreasonable

At all.

Except for the "no pay" part. It's a five-year-plus stint learning and practicing the craft, not a summer internship as a gopher.


Look, do you want to learn to make Hattori Hanzo steel or not?
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fsbilly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

spiralscratch: Benevolent Misanthrope: vudukungfu: Does not seem unreasonable

At all.

Except for the "no pay" part. It's a five-year-plus stint learning and practicing the craft, not a summer internship as a gopher.


I worked full time through half my undergrad and all of my master's and had to pay for it.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fsbilly: spiralscratch: Benevolent Misanthrope: vudukungfu: Does not seem unreasonable

At all.

Except for the "no pay" part. It's a five-year-plus stint learning and practicing the craft, not a summer internship as a gopher.

I worked full time through half my undergrad and all of my master's and had to pay for it.


And 25-40 a week for the first half... depending on many things... including booze consumption...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Riot - Swords & Tequila
Youtube 7JruuMkV0gM
 
WTP 2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
some folks have trouble reading at all, and can't be taught...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Easier and just as productive to go to your local Zoo gorilla exhibit and join the poo flinging apprenticeship. Just three years and you'll be a poo flinging artist!
 
xamiam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's the Way that is important.

https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/jiro_dreams_of_sushi
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My name is Inigo Montoya...
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fano: Look, do you want to learn to make Hattori Hanzo steel or not?


You must have big rats if you need Hattori Hanzo steel.
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Does not seem unreasonable


Just like any other internship
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The number of people specialising in traditional crafts has declined dramatically in Japan over the years, prompting real concerns about the future of maintaining the country's long-storied cultural traditions.
So when one swordsmith in Japan recently announced on Twitter that they were looking to hand down generations of knowledge to a hard-working apprentice, they weren't expecting to garner much of a response from the public
.
However, the call for an apprentice soon caused a commotion online, as interested applicants found out about the details of the apprenticeship. It didn't take long for the tweet to go viral, but it wasn't necessarily due to people wanting to apply - instead, it was due to a lot of people criticising the requirements, which involved working from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. five days a week, and possibly some weekends, for at least five years without pay.


AUGH! Fark off withthat sh*t!
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: [Fark user image image 850x478]


I really, really want them to do a challenge where the contestants have to make a vegetable peeler. I just want to hear Doug say, " It....will peel."
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hey this makes more sense now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is a botique craft catering to wealthy status conscious clientele seeking artisinally crafted items made from original materials and methods originally derived from constrained and limited inputs. The market for these jobs to service is very tiny, so its not exactly like they need lots of applicants.

If you just want a functional sword however, and don't need it made the way some dude a thousand years ago with piss poor quality metal ores would have had to go at it, modern machine tools and commercially available steel bar stock will get you a comparatively exceptional blade for the cost of an iphone off the interwebz. As a bonus, the skills to employ those tools and materials will get you paid almost anywhere, and can be trained in far more economically.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Does anyone have any idea how much a newly crafted sword costs, and how many hours goes into making one?
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

batrachoseps: Does anyone have any idea how much a newly crafted sword costs, and how many hours goes into making one?


I did it just fine on my first attempt in Skyrim
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TuckFrump: batrachoseps: Does anyone have any idea how much a newly crafted sword costs, and how many hours goes into making one?

I did it just fine on my first attempt in Skyrim


Nice. Can you make me one in pink?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
the requirements, which involved working from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. five days a week, and possibly some weekends, for at least five years without pay.

Screw that.  I'm going to sign a T.R.A.P. and enroll in PetSmart's Pet Groomer Training Program instead.

am22.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
KB202
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Tuition is free, but it used to come with free room and board, too.
If it is important to keep the "traditional crafts" alive, I don't see why it's not important to pay the instructor and provide a living expenses stipend.
But I also think the importance is a big if.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 minute ago  

batrachoseps: Does anyone have any idea how much a newly crafted sword costs, and how many hours goes into making one?


Katanas? no.

Pre-pandemic american prices for a sword could run you anywhere from 5-7 grand, and there usually was a wait-list, because Forged in Fire made it popular. But if the show is correct, it looks like it takes a week's worth of work, which is historically accurate to a normal smith making master-crafted weapons for the gentry.

Otherwise, if you were churning out "yep, it's a swords", 3-4 a week. But at that point, like you said, buy sheet steel
 
