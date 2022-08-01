 Skip to content
(KBZK Bozeman)   Georgia university professor is way too hard on the freshman class   (kbzk.com) divider line
42
•       •       •

little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll just take the F, sorry to bother you....
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I told her what my office hours were and the policy for breaking the rule. What's the problem? I have tenure."
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She has been identified as Anna Jones, a recent graduate of Mount Zion High School. She reportedly planned to attend the University of West Georgia, where Sigman was a professor.

So she hadn't even attended yet.  What could you possibly say about a man's syllabus to get him to react this way?
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Right in my backyard.  JFC
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She wasn't even part of the original altercation. The dude just walked outside and started shooting into parked cars.
 
tdyak [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rick and Morty 04x03 Mr. Poopybutthole End Credit Scene HD (Season 4 Episode
Youtube jyBIUVm1FZs
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he has an airtight case against the university for unlawful termination because of his expression of his 2nd Amendment rights
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: She has been identified as Anna Jones, a recent graduate of Mount Zion High School. She reportedly planned to attend the University of West Georgia, where Sigman was a professor.

So she hadn't even attended yet.  What could you possibly say about a man's syllabus to get him to react this way?


"Is there any reason for me to read this?"
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this guy in the Atlanta news today.  He's a year older than me and he looks 20 years older than me.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He polite society'd the fuc out of her.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like these Elective Courses.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)

Fascinating.
 
darkraven56
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What a tragedy. Perfectly good waste of a Perfectly hot girl.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, they locked his profile

https://www.ratemyprofessors.com/ShowRatings.jsp?tid=2213954
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's barely worth mentioning he was a business professor. Of course he was a business professor.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Damn, they locked his profile

https://www.ratemyprofessors.com/ShowRatings.jsp?tid=2213954


Also wtf is "Management Dept"?  Biz 101 or something?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we wanted to arm professors and teachers so they could protect their students.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: It's barely worth mentioning he was a business professor. Of course he was a business professor.


"So Professor, if tax cut pay for themselves why are we trillions in debt?"

"WHHAARRGGG!!!" BLAM BLAM BLAM
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: I thought we wanted to arm professors and teachers so they could protect their students.


I guess we can move on to the next step and arm the students now. Then we can blame the shootings on the people who don't have guns.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sub Human: "I told her what my office hours were and the policy for breaking the rule. What's the problem? I have tenure."


Tenure? More like Twentyure to life.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This gritty urban remake of Raiders of the Lost Ark kinda sucks.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can't be right. I've been repeatedly told that colleges are full of woke liberals that push CRT on students to make white people feel bad. And we all know liberals don't have guns. So I call shenanigans.

/s
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darkraven56: [Fark user image image 425x270]
What a tragedy. Perfectly good waste of a Perfectly hot girl.


What would you have said if she had been ugly?
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: darkraven56: [Fark user image image 425x270]
What a tragedy. Perfectly good waste of a Perfectly hot girl.

What would you have said if she had been ugly?


Them's the breaks!
 
darkraven56
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: darkraven56: [Fark user image image 425x270]
What a tragedy. Perfectly good waste of a Perfectly hot girl.

What would you have said if she had been ugly?


Sucks to be her?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thurstonxhowell: maxandgrinch: I thought we wanted to arm professors and teachers so they could protect their students.

I guess we can move on to the next step and arm the students now. Then we can blame the shootings on the people who don't have guns.


students in GA are already allowed to carry on campus and in classrooms.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

darkraven56: austerity101: darkraven56: [Fark user image image 425x270]
What a tragedy. Perfectly good waste of a Perfectly hot girl.

What would you have said if she had been ugly?

Sucks to be her?


To be dead? Yeah, maybe. Although this world is pretty sh*tty these days, so maybe she's one of the lucky ones.

My point is, maybe let's not value women based on their appearance. Her dying is a tragedy regardless of whether she was beautiful.
 
squidloe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

austerity101: darkraven56: austerity101: darkraven56: [Fark user image image 425x270]
What a tragedy. Perfectly good waste of a Perfectly hot girl.

What would you have said if she had been ugly?

Sucks to be her?

To be dead? Yeah, maybe. Although this world is pretty sh*tty these days, so maybe she's one of the lucky ones.

My point is, maybe let's not value women based on their appearance. Her dying is a tragedy regardless of whether she was beautiful.


How dare you assume the dead person's gender!
 
darkraven56
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

austerity101: darkraven56: austerity101: darkraven56: [Fark user image image 425x270]
What a tragedy. Perfectly good waste of a Perfectly hot girl.

What would you have said if she had been ugly?

Sucks to be her?

To be dead? Yeah, maybe. Although this world is pretty sh*tty these days, so maybe she's one of the lucky ones.

My point is, maybe let's not value women based on their appearance. Her dying is a tragedy regardless of whether she was beautiful.


You must be new here. Nice to meet you.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Naido: She has been identified as Anna Jones, a recent graduate of Mount Zion High School. She reportedly planned to attend the University of West Georgia, where Sigman was a professor.

So she hadn't even attended yet.  What could you possibly say about a man's syllabus to get him to react this way?


"Too short; no real surprises.  Could use some beefing up"
 
nucal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

austerity101: This can't be right. I've been repeatedly told that colleges are full of woke liberals that push CRT on students to make white people feel bad. And we all know liberals don't have guns. So I call shenanigans.

/s


I know /s but University of West Georgia used to have Newt GIngrich on the faculty. so no.
 
ansius
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WTAF? He was kicked out of a restaurant for causing a scene, shot up a parking lot, and killed an innocent girl?

And yet people think that anyone should be able to carry a gun any time, any place?

What would have been a moment of drunken ranting in any other place has turned into a tragedy.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wait, the headline wasn't a penis joke?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman"

They let us know the important part first.
Murder someone, you're unemployed buddy.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Right in my backyard.  JFC


You live in a parking garage? Have you considered visiting some social services? Do you need help?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

qorkfiend: She wasn't even part of the original altercation. The dude just walked outside and started shooting into parked cars.


I'm sorry, I thought this was America
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Damn, they locked his profile

https://www.ratemyprofessors.com/ShowRatings.jsp?tid=2213954


Wow.

What is it with business professors? First there's that real Nazi guy at Indiana. Then that other racist guy at Notre Dame whose writing influenced the Buffalo killer. Now this guy.

You'd think that the business community has some problems.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: whither_apophis: Damn, they locked his profile

https://www.ratemyprofessors.com/ShowRatings.jsp?tid=2213954

Wow.

What is it with business professors? First there's that real Nazi guy at Indiana. Then that other racist guy at Notre Dame whose writing influenced the Buffalo killer. Now this guy.

You'd think that the business community has some problems.


I wanna be a business major
Live a life of sex and danger
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

darkraven56: austerity101: darkraven56: austerity101: darkraven56: [Fark user image image 425x270]
What a tragedy. Perfectly good waste of a Perfectly hot girl.

What would you have said if she had been ugly?

Sucks to be her?

To be dead? Yeah, maybe. Although this world is pretty sh*tty these days, so maybe she's one of the lucky ones.

My point is, maybe let's not value women based on their appearance. Her dying is a tragedy regardless of whether she was beautiful.

You must be new here. Nice to meet you.


From the 2019 account? Okay.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is what scares me about so many armed people roaming around. They're all "good guys with a gun" right up until the moment they aren't.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: whither_apophis: Damn, they locked his profile

https://www.ratemyprofessors.com/ShowRatings.jsp?tid=2213954

Wow.

What is it with business professors? First there's that real Nazi guy at Indiana. Then that other racist guy at Notre Dame whose writing influenced the Buffalo killer. Now this guy.

You'd think that the business community has some problems.


Don't be ridiculous, that statement in no way characterizing the business community and I'll thank you to retract it immediately

/"some" implies that it's possible there are just a few, which is vastly incorrect
 
