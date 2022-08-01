 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Uproxx)   Hunter Biden's cocaine dealer has come forward and he's awesome (NSFW language)   (uproxx.com) divider line
34
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1769 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 01 Aug 2022 at 10:46 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Time for Lugubrious Wolverine to place himself and his jowl merkins in front of another Cancun hotel room curtain for another "nuh UH" rebuttal video tweet.

/I can not take any credit for "jowl merkins"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
GOP: pro life, until you're born
GOP: pro war. Until you come home
GOP: pro taxes, until they have to spend it on the tax payers

fark these sons of w!:$rs
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He is a pain in the A$$ for Congress.

He is smart, he is sarcastic, he remembers, he has a caustic wit, he sides with the vulnerable & their worthy causes, he is right.

And he is spectacular once again.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
John Stewart got unfunny, pretty fast after he retired.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: John Stewart got unfunny, pretty fast after he retired.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: /I can not take any credit for "jowl merkins"


I can't squeege that out of my brain.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I love Jon Stewart so much, I would blow the dust off my old ovaries just to bear his child.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: John Stewart got unfunny, pretty fast after he retired.


Luckily nothing about what he is speaking on is funny
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hunter needs a Britney spears like advocate
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: John Stewart got unfunny, pretty fast after he retired.


so did denying veterans with cancer inflicted upon them knowingly by their own government the basic healthcare they were promised in order to survive.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The list of funny right wing comics is nada by the way, aside from Ted Cruz
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hunter Biden's Cocaine Dealer better be Jon's band name. Gotta have something to fall back on in case this whole comedy thing doesn't work out for him.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: John Stewart got unfunny, pretty fast after he retired.


Dave Chapell isn't funny either, but that doesn't stop all the fratboi types on Fark from sucking his dick.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The Republican Party are Un-American.

It is as simple as that.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bifster: He is a pain in the A$$ for Congress.

He is smart, he is sarcastic, he remembers, he has a caustic wit, he sides with the vulnerable & their worthy causes, he is right.

And he is spectacular once again.


You also forgot that he doesn't have to worry about re-election either.
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
TIL That Jon Stewart is 5'7".
I always thought he was around 6' to 6'2".

Proud of him for his stance and actions for the vets.

And on the HB side of things.
The Tragic Tale of Hunter Biden
Youtube K9KO1u6z4WM
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I want to know Don Jr.'s cocaine dealer because that shiat will get you blitzed.
 
FnkyTwn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Trik: TIL That Jon Stewart is 5'7".
I always thought he was around 6' to 6'2".

Proud of him for his stance and actions for the vets.

And on the HB side of things.
[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/K9KO1u6z4WM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


He's such a miserable piece of shiat.
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: The list of funny right wing comics is nada by the way, aside from Ted Cruz


they don't have time to be funny, they are 100% focused on being manly
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bifster: He is a pain in the A$$ for Congress.

He is smart, he is sarcastic, he remembers, he has a caustic wit, he sides with the vulnerable & their worthy causes, he is right.

And he is spectacular once again.


Hey, other rich celebrities! You can do this, too, you know.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bifster: He is a pain in the A$$ for Congress.

He is smart, he is sarcastic, he remembers, he has a caustic wit, he sides with the vulnerable & their worthy causes, he is right.

And he is spectacular once again.


Honestly he should run for President.

Of course he never would, which actually makes him ideal for the job.
 
whitroth
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Right, all for vets... oh, sorry, we won't let the Dems take credit for anything.

"The peoples' business"? what's that.

Every damn one of them violated their Oath of Office.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: bifster: He is a pain in the A$$ for Congress.

He is smart, he is sarcastic, he remembers, he has a caustic wit, he sides with the vulnerable & their worthy causes, he is right.

And he is spectacular once again.

Honestly he should run for President.

Of course he never would, which actually makes him ideal for the job.


People like him get assassinated, because they threaten the moneyed interests.
 
sammyk
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pleasebelieve: chewynathan2: The list of funny right wing comics is nada by the way, aside from Ted Cruz

they don't have time to be funny, they are 100% focused on being manly


You mean failing at being manly.
 
Shamwow
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: John Stewart got unfunny, pretty fast after he retired.


Helping first responders and soldiers with numerous illnesses may be unfunny but it is important.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: John Stewart got unfunny, pretty fast after he retired.


*Jon.  He's been on TV since like 1994.  And it's not a complicated name ffs.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ViolentEastCoastCity: jaivirtualcard: John Stewart got unfunny, pretty fast after he retired.

*Jon.  He's been on TV since like 1994.  And it's not a complicated name ffs.


you sure it isn't Jon Daily?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey Jon. We wouldn't need a veterans healthcare bill if we had national M4A.
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I usually support what Stewart says, but...

Didn't the Wounded Warrior Project get exposed as damningly corrupt like almost all major charities?  Like, keeping 80 cents on the dollar for cocaine & hookers, limos & private jets kind of corrupt?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"But both sides are the same" says a bunch of frauds.
 
Brat E. Pants [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I adore this man.

If you were a fan of TDS under Jon, I highly recommend the book The Daily Show: An Oral History. It was a roller coaster of emotion to "hear" them talk about their experiences. I both laughed out loud and ugly cried, even during the third time reading it.

If my sister had not taken her own life a few years ago, she would be one of the veterans waiting for these senators to get off their asses and do their jobs so she could get treatment. I have a deep, personal loathing for each piece of shiat holding up this bill.
 
profdc9
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: I usually support what Stewart says, but...

Didn't the Wounded Warrior Project get exposed as damningly corrupt like almost all major charities?  Like, keeping 80 cents on the dollar for cocaine & hookers, limos & private jets kind of corrupt?


This is Charity Navigator's rating on the Wounded Warrior Project

https://www.charitynavigator.org/ein/202370934
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.