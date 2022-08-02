 Skip to content
(41 Action News)   If you ditched your mobile home under the highway, the Kansas City police would like a word with you   (kshb.com) divider line
7 Comments     (+0 »)
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The guy who owns that trailer really put his penis in the wrong place this time.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I saw what had looked like a recent accident involving an old mobile falling down the side of a hill in a windy, steep area of two lane highway (maybe not the right road to take that length of trailer and width of cargo).

A few years later I went by the same spot and the mobile was still there just falling apart even more. More strewn about the hillside.
 
khatores
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

puffy999: I saw what had looked like a recent accident involving an old mobile falling down the side of a hill in a windy, steep area of two lane highway (maybe not the right road to take that length of trailer and width of cargo).

A few years later I went by the same spot and the mobile was still there just falling apart even more. More strewn about the hillside.


homeless people can be mobile homesd
 
robodog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The big concern there is now you have a bunch of flammable material under a bridge, ask Atlanta how that worked out for them once the homeless gave it a little spark.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If you ditched your mobile home under the highway, the Kansas City police would like a word with you

So knock on the door.
 
tekmo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
...and god help you if you're black.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

robodog: The big concern there is now you have a bunch of flammable material under a bridge, ask Atlanta how that worked out for them once the homeless gave it a little spark.


It looks like it already burned under there (combustion by-products under the overpass, partially burned trailer).
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

