(WPRI Rhode Island)   There once was a boat from Nantucket / It hit a cruise ship and farked it   (wpri.com) divider line
12
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Drunken fishermen or do they have a whale of a tale to tell?
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nice boat.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The boat Gabby G
Who's captain can't see
Had the Coast Guard come help and unstuck it
 
carkiller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Marbleisheavy: The boat Gabby G
Who's captain can't see
Had the Coast Guard come help and unstuck it

Whose

, but
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He said with a grin, as he wiped off his chin,
If I finish this rhyme I'll be farkbinned
 
ShowStop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The captain laughed and said "Haha, suck it!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

carkiller: Marbleisheavy: The boat Gabby G
Who's captain can't see
Had the Coast Guard come help and unstuck it

Whose, but
[Fark user image image 425x255]


Stupid autocarrot!
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (2/10) Movie CLIP - Boat Chase (1989) HD
Youtube mG1vn39lP3M


First thing I thought of.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
There was minimal damage to the cruise ship and was cleared by the Coast Guard to continue its seven-day voyage, as planned.

I know DRTFA is the norm on fark but this is a bit going overboard
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
photos.marinetraffic.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.