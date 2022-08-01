 Skip to content
24
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Perfect door for the Midvale School for the Gifted.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I got your mothersh pullsh racsching lasht night, Trebek.
 
xsarien [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for Midvale, leaving satisfied.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's clearly marked!
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pullsh it real good!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this were the 90s it would say "Whatever."
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yummm.  Hawaiian fresh Atlantic salmon burgers
 
ottebx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a pull OR push door?
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ottebx: It is a pull OR push door?


Yea
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Perfect door for the Midvale School for the Gifted.


oddculture.comView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: At a friend's wedding reception (held at her mom's place in a fancy-ass beach town), as everyone was filing inside for the cake-cutting, I tried to walk through what I thought was the back sliding glass door.

It was, in fact, one of the floor-to-ceiling windows right next to the door. The loud and resonant "THUNK" made sure that the entire 3-4 dozen people noticed my dumb ass stumbling backward, cartoon birds circling above my head.

// thankfully the window survived unharmed
// my wife almost pissed herself laughing - still does, whenever she (gleefully) tells that story
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see that someone saw the Lock him up thread.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A door for cats.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hobnail: [Fark user image 300x168]

I got your mothersh pullsh racsching lasht night, Trebek.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bith Set Me Up: hobnail: [Fark user image 300x168]

I got your mothersh pullsh racsching lasht night, Trebek.

[Fark user image 500x692]


I wonder how many times this has happened:

RING RING

"Hello, thank you for calling Sack of Sh*t, how can I help you?''

/"it's my first day"
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Dreidel: CSB: At a friend's wedding reception (held at her mom's place in a fancy-ass beach town), as everyone was filing inside for the cake-cutting, I tried to walk through what I thought was the back sliding glass door.

It was, in fact, one of the floor-to-ceiling windows right next to the door. The loud and resonant "THUNK" made sure that the entire 3-4 dozen people noticed my dumb ass stumbling backward, cartoon birds circling above my head.

// thankfully the window survived unharmed
// my wife almost pissed herself laughing - still does, whenever she (gleefully) tells that story


I used to accidentally traumatize young lawyers coming to interview at the relatively small firm I worked at, but my favorite was probably an eager to please former college football player (briefly) who I wasn't even interviewing. I saw him in the lobby on his way out and said hello and made some chit-chat until we got towards the front of the building which had 2 sets of 2 doors, both of which were push, but had handles that looked like they were pull.

He rushes ahead to open the doors. First door - a mighty pull, and then a sheepish push. Second door - same thing.

I turned to him and said "well, you flunked the door test..." (thinking that he'd understand that there wasn't a door test, and that despite working years in that building, I still sometimes made that mistake). Apparently, he later said it felt like I was twisting a knife.

Anyway, he got the job, and didn't pretty well with it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There's a near universal of push bars and pull handles. Those who do otherwise are monsters.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Uvalde PD will demand these be installed in the new school
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
LOL
 
Sentient
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BigMax: I turned to him and said "well, you flunked the door test..." (thinking that he'd understand that there wasn't a door test, and that despite working years in that building, I still sometimes made that mistake). Apparently, he later said it felt like I was twisting a knife.


I was at a client site once & had to get a ride with an employee to another site. She was a petite woman with a small sedan, and we were chatting as we walked to the car. She then proceeded to yank open the door and absolutely clocked herself with the top of the window frame, right below her left eye. Like, nearly knocked herself out. Her eye was starting to swell shut by the time I got her up & walked back to security.

Maybe 2 weeks later I met with the same project team, and she STILL had a shiner. She later told me she'd been so embarrassed about it that she'd asked to be moved off the project. Turned out that she had just recently bought the sedan, replacing an old truck with a sticky door she'd have to really heave open, and she just did it out of habit.
 
assjuice
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Finally, a door that understands me

Ok, that's nice, but what does this joke mean? The door knows that you can push or pull? Wtf
 
