(Vice)   Do not taunt Happy Fun Orb   (vice.com) divider line
29
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

847 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 01 Aug 2022 at 3:26 PM



29 Comments     (+0 »)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Prophets sent it for The Sisko.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I was kinda hoping this would be a viral advertising campaign for a Brisco County Jr reboot.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If it looks like a hoax, swims like a hoax and quacks like a hoax, then it probably is a hoax.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A metal sphere with antennas falling from space? Is there a dog skeleton in it?
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Surely this will be legitimate and not another weird advertising stunt like the "Weird, mysterious obelisk" that suddenly appeared in a couple countries for a few days
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
North Korean Satellite?
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Look To Your Orb For The Warning
Youtube 9xfts_jRZ9U
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
IT'S A STREETLIGHTbulb
 
erktrek
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How come these things never land on the heads of people who type in all caps?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My orb!
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I saw an animated documentary where this did not end well at all
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe it's from the future

coastalvectors.comView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Mork has arrived!
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Orb - Little Fluffy Clouds (Original Mix) (1990)
Youtube 8Ecdn5SGT1E
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Maybe it's from the future

[coastalvectors.com image 450x253]


I see you are a person of culture
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Codenamechaz: Surely this will be legitimate and not another weird advertising stunt like the "Weird, mysterious obelisk" that suddenly appeared in a couple countries for a few days


Looks like a pressurized tank from a rocket or satellite. We've seen other space junk coming down in the last few days.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: The Prophets sent it for The Sisko.


Cisco Kid was a friend of mine
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Don't touch weird stuff.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goi%C3%A2nia_accident
 
merkinpeeble
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

...and its not a piece of the car!
 
Creoena
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
May just be a case of a lot of insane people around that part of the world.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/someone check to make sure an unstable God isn't trying to make her way back to her home dimension
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
El Corrido de los Ovnis (Video Oficial)(2020) ✔
Youtube 5pTakU7DVVQ
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Samuel, the orb is a source of untold power! We must take our time and learn how to harness that power for the good of mankind!
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And so it begins.
 
exqqqme [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

exqqqme: [Fark user image image 533x499]


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
