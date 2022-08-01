 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   My record-breaking Colorado Brook Trout, look at it   (msn.com) divider line
41
    More: Spiffy, MSN  
•       •       •

1384 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Aug 2022 at 5:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



41 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The amazing thing is that it was caught on a Panther Martin Classic #1...


/j
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always bring a little figure of yourself.

preview.redd.itView Full Size

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Always bring a little figure of yourself.

[preview.redd.it image 720x960]
[i.imgur.com image 850x850]


THIS IS AMAZING AND I WILL BE DOING THIS.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: The amazing thing is that it was caught on a Panther Martin Classic #1...


/j


First things first. That is one big F'n brookie. I didn't even know that would get that big.

I lived in Montana for 7 years and did my fair share of trout fishing, and brook trout was what I went after most. We had a stream about 15 miles away that was about 20ft wide at the widest point. A Panther Martin, yellow with red dots on the body and spinner, was my magic lure. Never caught a brookie over 2 pounds, but we would catch a lot.

/Second biggest trout for me ever was a brown
//Came in around 4.5 pounds
//Used a Panther Martin for that as well
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to go!

Tight lines, Subby
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So like an average Tuesday in northern Ontario.

superiorcountry.caView Full Size


The world record is 14.5 lbs.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news! He caught that in a lake, not a "brook".

The Irresponsible Captain: Always bring a little figure of yourself.

[preview.redd.it image 720x960]
[i.imgur.com image 850x850]


This is the most awesome idea ever!
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: So like an average Tuesday in northern Ontario.

[superiorcountry.ca image 850x566]

The world record is 14.5 lbs.


you guys have colorado up there too? jesus.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: So like an average Tuesday in northern Ontario.

[superiorcountry.ca image 850x566]

The world record is 14.5 lbs.


Yeah but... Canada. Ew.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MMM trout looks tasty.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Technically, he didn't break the record. The trout did.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: The amazing thing is that it was caught on a Panther Martin Classic #1...


/j


ugly stick, pull-tab lure
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mkrieger [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, fark trout fishing. You gotta go to some farking far off place $$$ because all the good streams around here are owned by rod and gun clubs where it's also $$$ and the wait list is farking insane. Rich man hobby, cause sure ain't a farking sport. Give me a dirty ass man made pond for some massive bass without some beardo in khaki shorts biatching about having a license or open containers. I feel the same about golf. Fark off you fly fishing jerk offs.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That thing is old enough that it has probably accumulated enough toxins and heavy metals in it's flesh to be considered hazardous material.

Should be good eats.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: The amazing thing is that it was caught on a Panther Martin Classic #1...


/j


/So, he snagged it?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: That thing is old enough that it has probably accumulated enough toxins and heavy metals in it's flesh to be considered hazardous material.

Should be good eats.


Handful of herbs, maybe some lemon, will cover the arsenic right up. Cadmium will still cut through a bit, but it's a complementary flavor of death.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, someone got in touch with their inner grizzly!
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChubbyTiger: SumoJeb: That thing is old enough that it has probably accumulated enough toxins and heavy metals in it's flesh to be considered hazardous material.

Should be good eats.

Handful of herbs, maybe some lemon, will cover the arsenic right up. Cadmium will still cut through a bit, but it's a complementary flavor of death.


Mmmm...delicious, delicious cadmium...
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Something about the perspective in that picture looks off

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Also, fark trout fishing. You gotta go to some farking far off place $$$ because all the good streams around here are owned by rod and gun clubs where it's also $$$ and the wait list is farking insane. Rich man hobby, cause sure ain't a farking sport. Give me a dirty ass man made pond for some massive bass without some beardo in khaki shorts biatching about having a license or open containers. I feel the same about golf. Fark off you fly fishing jerk offs.


You sound fun.

We have tons of public trout water in WV.

Have to run - I have 6:15 tee-time.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
<reads article> "I wonder where my Zebco is?"
 
jmr61
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Subtonic: Also, fark trout fishing. You gotta go to some farking far off place $$$ because all the good streams around here are owned by rod and gun clubs where it's also $$$ and the wait list is farking insane. Rich man hobby, cause sure ain't a farking sport. Give me a dirty ass man made pond for some massive bass without some beardo in khaki shorts biatching about having a license or open containers. I feel the same about golf. Fark off you fly fishing jerk offs.

You sound fun.

We have tons of public trout water in WV.

Have to run - I have 6:15 tee-time.


Don't tell him. I don't want that prick within 500 miles of my WV trout.

But seriously, screw gold.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Subtonic: Also, fark trout fishing. You gotta go to some farking far off place $$$ because all the good streams around here are owned by rod and gun clubs where it's also $$$ and the wait list is farking insane. Rich man hobby, cause sure ain't a farking sport. Give me a dirty ass man made pond for some massive bass without some beardo in khaki shorts biatching about having a license or open containers. I feel the same about golf. Fark off you fly fishing jerk offs.

You sound fun.

We have tons of public trout water in WV.

Have to run - I have 6:15 tee-time.


I'll see you there. Me and the boys are good and liquored up and ready to trash some carts. We'll be the shirtless guys with the air horn and giant American flag.
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: [i.kym-cdn.com image 850x478]


You can find that on e621.  Though it's a bear, not a human.
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Brook trout are beautiful fish even when they get toad size, like that one. The little ones look like works of art. Always slightly enjoyed catching brookies more even though their rainbow colored cousins nearby were usually bigger. Pics don't really do them justice, but the pic below gives a clue.

animals.netView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: goodncold: So like an average Tuesday in northern Ontario.

[superiorcountry.ca image 850x566]

The world record is 14.5 lbs.

Yeah but... Canada. Ew.


Man oh man, you musta got buggered by Canadian schlong some hard to carry on as you do.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Count me in as one of those people that didn't know Brooke trout get that big. In our streams on east TN they're basically minnows. We have big browns though.

My dad always said fishing was like sex. You don't have to be good at it to still have a great time.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That's a pretty fish ya got there subs.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: Subtonic: goodncold: So like an average Tuesday in northern Ontario.

[superiorcountry.ca image 850x566]

The world record is 14.5 lbs.

Yeah but... Canada. Ew.

Man oh man, you musta got buggered by Canadian schlong some hard to carry on as you do.


They confiscated my prized glass bowl and mocked me for bringing drugs 'into' Canada.  The second time they banned me from entering for 5 years for having a criminal record. And the only time they let me in they cheated at badminton. Im sure of it. They can all hang.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A real man would eat the fish just like a bear eats a salmon.  [sideways]
 
dryknife
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: Count me in as one of those people that didn't know Brooke trout get that big. In our streams on east TN they're basically minnows. We have big browns though.

My dad always said fishing was like sex. You don't have to be good at it to still have a great time.


I wonder if your mom would agree.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i didn't realise a farker caught that fish! Good catch!
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fish live in their own pee.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, his mom is going for the record with Colorado trouser trout.
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Mmm, grilled trout with butter...
 
xxmedium
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
>According to CPW, Daniel's brook trout officially weighed 7.84 pounds. It measured 23 1/4-inches long with a 15 3/8-inch girth.

"Yeah, uhm. I have 10 boxes. And... Uhm. No. I'm the other guy. And they all weight exactly 22 pounds, and they all have a girth of -- 3."

"Three what?"

"Three -- girth units. Come pick them up. Please. I'm begging you. They're boxes, and they're brown. And they have tape all on them. And they probably fit on a dolly."  Why must you torture me?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: MillionDollarMo: Subtonic: goodncold: So like an average Tuesday in northern Ontario.

[superiorcountry.ca image 850x566]

The world record is 14.5 lbs.

Yeah but... Canada. Ew.

Man oh man, you musta got buggered by Canadian schlong some hard to carry on as you do.

They confiscated my prized glass bowl and mocked me for bringing drugs 'into' Canada.  The second time they banned me from entering for 5 years for having a criminal record. And the only time they let me in they cheated at badminton. Im sure of it. They can all hang.


Oh we hang, we hang like donkeys.
I like your dog.
 
Displayed 41 of 41 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.