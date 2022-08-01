 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Son, I am disappoint   (theguardian.com) divider line
30
•       •       •

30 Comments
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure, Elon was born into wealth. There's nothing to be proud of in making more wealth from that.
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon is an asshole.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can only purchase so many already existing companies and technologies and declare yourself founder before being expected to actually invent something.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon, the founder of Tesla

No.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why should I care at all what Elon prime has to say, I don't care what you want Elon has to say
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You fathered 2 kids with your stepdaughter. Why they're giving you an opportunity to speak is beyond words. You're a degenerate at best.
 
rogue49
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Says his dad who's had a child with his stepdaughter...Elon's stepsister. 😳

I think Elon may have the ethical advantage
Then again, who knows what else either of them have done in secret.

Anyways, "cast the stone" and all that.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: You fathered 2 kids with your stepdaughter. Why they're giving you an opportunity to speak is beyond words. You're a degenerate at best.


The degenerate enemy of our degenerate enemy is our degenerate friend.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, you do have to admit that Kimbal has done some good things.  I can see why he's be the preferred son:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Big_Green_(non-profit_company)
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"it's not as if we suddenly started doing something"

How many cars does he have to send into space to get his dad's love?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm starting to wonder if a lot of rich families are a bunch of weirdos, like everybody else.
 
mudesi
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wow.  That article explains EVERYTHING.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: You fathered 2 kids with your stepdaughter.


When life imitates Pornhub.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: You fathered 2 kids with your stepdaughter. Why they're giving you an opportunity to speak is beyond words. You're a degenerate at best.


He should buy her a new dryer so she stops getting stuck...
 
GBmanNC
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No need to look further than Elon or Trump to see how badly a father can fark up their son.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: farkitallletitend: You fathered 2 kids with your stepdaughter.

When life imitates Pornhub.


That would mean he fathered kids with NOT his stepdaughter.

/shut up
 
EwoksSuck
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Elon is an asshole.


Yeah but he has already kind if got a cult following and billions of dollars. It makes him dangerous asshole. Kind of like Trump.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm still wondering why fathering kids with your daughter isn't illegal. Even if you're not genetically related, it's still all kinds of power play issues.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wealth is wasted on the wealthy.
 
dark_matter_doesn't
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Musk family is pretty farked up based on this interview.  Very common two-child situation with one favored over the other, and the unfavored one works extra hard to try to impress Dad.  Just wow.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Guardian needs monies. Please think of the guardian.

/that's the page I got
 
bkrogers
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What kind of person makes grandbabies with his own stepdaughter?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fathered 2 children with his step daughter and says the family is perfectly normal. This explains so much about Elon.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So that's how it is in their family.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mudesi: Wow.  That article explains EVERYTHING.


Yeah, it was very illuminating. Nobody farks us up quite like our parents. It'd just be tragic, but since he's farked up and has power, that makes him all the more dangerous.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Elon musk's father has two kids to his stepdaughter. And worse, he gave us Elon musk, so who cares what that degenerate thinks
 
replacementcool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dark_matter_doesn't: The Musk family is pretty farked up based on this interview.  Very common two-child situation with one favored over the other, and the unfavored one works extra hard to try to impress Dad.  Just wow.


Of course the one who puts out for daddy is the preferred one.
 
adamatari
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Elon is not a great guy, but his father is a terrible guy. Even Elon hates his guts.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dark_matter_doesn't: The Musk family is pretty farked up based on this interview.  Very common two-child situation with one favored over the other, and the unfavored one works extra hard to try to impress Dad.  Just wow.


See also: Half Scoop.

/Sorry, Junior, but Daddy will never love you.
 
