(Twitter)   "Hey, this is a great way for Milton to do his material" "Yeah, a moving target is harder to hit" "Do-ho-ho-ho-hoh". Statler and Waldorf vs Milton Berle   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Milton Berle can just drop the mic anytime by undoing his fly.

/or so the rumors say
//*thump*
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Milton Berle can just drop the mic anytime by undoing his fly.

/or so the rumors say
//*thump*


The impressive part is when he picks the mic back up without using his hands.
 
special20
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know Waldorf was the size of a peanut.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Milton Berle can just drop the mic anytime by undoing his fly.

/or so the rumors say
//*thump*


C.K. cries in the corner.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Milton Berle was every bit as great for The Muppet Show as he was awful for Saturday Night Live.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

special20: You know Waldorf was the size of a peanut.


He had to be big enough to stick a hand i...

...

Ohhhh
 
steklo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gunga galunga: Milton Berle was every bit as great for The Muppet Show as he was awful for Saturday Night Live.


and yet the Muppets were featured during the first two seasons. One SNL writer exclaiming, "it was so hard to write for felt" and eventually they were dropped.
 
SLOBODAN
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby! I needed that today.
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: gunga galunga: Milton Berle was every bit as great for The Muppet Show as he was awful for Saturday Night Live.

and yet the Muppets were featured during the first two seasons. One SNL writer exclaiming, "it was so hard to write for felt" and eventually they were dropped.


It was an ill fit from the start. The Muppets were foisted on them by NBC. Almost everybody from the cast and the writer's team hated and resented their presence on the set, especially John Belushi and Michael O'Donohue. They saw The Muppets as being completely antithetical to what they wanted Saturday Night Live to be. They wouldn't even give Jim Henson or Frank or any of that group the time of day. Lorne finally convinced NBC to drop The Muppets. Shortly after that, Jim went to a Briitish producer named Lew Grade and pitched his idea of an throwback old school American vaudeville/British musical hall style variety show. Lew loved the idea and The Muppet Show was born.

The only one who was cordial to them during their time on SNL was Gilda Radner, and she was the only one who would appear with them on the show. Conversely, she was the only SNL cast member that got asked to do The Muppet Show once they became a success.
 
