Strive to live by the motto, "Walk a mile in another man's shoes," unless you're going through courthouse security and there's a dagger in the sole
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Further down in the article we read that the guy "wearing someone else's shoes" was red flagged:

Investigators say the man is living under a risk protection order filed by the sheriff's office. The order was requested in September 2021, "following an incident at his home in DeBary where he fired a shotgun at people who didn't exist," the sheriff's office said.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't know how that got there. Those aren't my feet."
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just checked the pair of shoes I'm borrowing  and found 2 guns and a crossbow.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also -- CSB -- I was briefly detained by Israeli security at the home of Shimon Peres for suspicion of the same thing.

It was a metal plate.
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know those actually existed, I always thought they were a fun plot device in 60s spy movies.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scruffythecat: I just checked the pair of shoes I'm borrowing  and found 2 guns and a crossbow.


I got a rock
 
zez
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That would suck if you used the wrong shoe

images.fineartamerica.comView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Road House (3/11) Movie CLIP - You're Too Stupid to Have a Good Time (1989) HD
Youtube SeKVwumCmBE
 
foo monkey
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well, that's one way to lose these walking blues.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: Also -- CSB -- I was briefly detained by Israeli security at the home of Shimon Peres for suspicion of the same thing.

It was a metal plate.


You... live a very interesting life
 
MythDragon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fun tip:
Have a buddy or loved one flying somewhere? Cut a gun shape out of cardboard and cover with aluminum foil, and then hide in their bag. Oh the chuckles that will be had by TSA will be many.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Alfred E. Neuman eyes...

images.foxtv.comView Full Size
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Don't criticize a man until you've walked a mile in his shoes.

Then criticize him all you want, because you're a mile away, and you have his shoes. "
 
Snort
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Alfred E. Neuman eyes...[images.foxtv.com image 764x432]


He's.....seen things.

Probably not real things but scary none the less.
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I just lurk here: towatchoverme: Also -- CSB -- I was briefly detained by Israeli security at the home of Shimon Peres for suspicion of the same thing.

It was a metal plate.

You... live lived a very semi-interesting life


FTFY. 

I worked in politics for a couple of decades. All my CSBs are about politicians and diplomacy and trade missions.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zez: I didn't know those actually existed, I always thought they were a fun plot device in 60s spy movies.


Nope, the shoe knife was a thing.  How often it was actually used?  Ehhh - probably not much, but the KGB verifiably made them and did issue them at times.  Admittedly, as goofy as it seems it'd certainly be one hell of a surprise and a big problem for someone that took a boot in the whatever
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Fun tip:
Have a buddy or loved one flying somewhere? Cut a gun shape out of cardboard and cover with aluminum foil, and then hide in their bag. Oh the chuckles that will be had by TSA will be many.


Back at the old Marvel comics, some of the people did just that to one of the editors on his way to ComicCon. Except they traced an actual gun onto the x-ray-proof bag material for transporting film and slid it into the lining of his bag.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Pestifer: MythDragon: Fun tip:
Have a buddy or loved one flying somewhere? Cut a gun shape out of cardboard and cover with aluminum foil, and then hide in their bag. Oh the chuckles that will be had by TSA will be many.

Back at the old Marvel comics, some of the people did just that to one of the editors on his way to ComicCon. Except they traced an actual gun onto the x-ray-proof bag material for transporting film and slid it into the lining of his bag.


Back then they probably did have a sitcom-end of episode laugh over it, and then tell the hey to tell those responsible to quit farking around

/nowadays?  I shudder to think
//don't blame them mind you
///was a lot less "Imma gonna shoot every MF I can see" whackjobs running around strapped
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snort: WTP 2: Alfred E. Neuman eyes...[images.foxtv.com image 764x432]

He's.....seen things.

Probably not real things but scary none the less.


He also fired a shotgun at the things when inside his own house.
 
